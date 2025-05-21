Science, Technology and Innovation launches inaugural national tech challenge with R1 million grand prize

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation's (DSTI) Innovation Bridge Portal, in partnership with Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, announces the launch of the inaugural South African Tech Challenge 2025.

The SA Tech Challenge aims to identify and elevate the most impactful and scalable small, micro and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) across South Africa's digital innovation ecosystem. It seeks to showcase local talent on the global stage, support innovation, and strengthen South Africa's representation in the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (DIA) and Startup20 working groups.

It will not only provide recognition and exposure to exceptional SMMEs but will also foster an environment conducive to growth, collaboration and knowledge exchange. Through the SA Tech Challenge, South Africa aims to position itself as a hub of digital innovation and entrepreneurship, while simultaneously contributing to the broader goals of the G20. This collaborative effort seeks to harness the potential of digital technologies to drive economic growth, social development and sustainable progress on both a national and global scale.

In line with the 2022 to 2032 Decadal Plan, the tech challenge represents the DSTI’s move to create an enabling ecosystem where innovation thrives, the development of homegrown technologies is accelerated, and local innovators are empowered to scale their impact on a national and global stage.

Furthermore, the initiative aligns with the DSTI’s mission to drive prosperity in South Africa through innovation and the challenge is aimed at unearthing talent, provide a springboard for SMMEs to address challenges and achieve success.

The tech challenge will be managed by Wits University's Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct and brings together various departments, governmental agencies and academic institutions to search for the most innovative tech SMMEs in South Africa. These include the Technology Innovation Agency, the Department of Small Business Development, the Department of Communications and Digital Transformation (DCDT), and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.

With R1 million up for grabs, the winner of each category will represent South Africa at the G20 DIA Summit in Cape Town from 24 to 26 September 2025. The DCDT will also host the top five winners of each category at the summit, where they will showcase their solutions to global investors, mentors and leaders.

The DCDT is integrating the SA Tech Challenge with the G20-DIA Summit in Cape Town to showcase South African ingenuity and connect local SMMEs with networks that can accelerate their journey. According to the DCDT, the initiative is in line with its commitment to leverage transformation for development and collaboration under the G20 themes of solidarity, equality and sustainability.

South African tech SMMEs can apply at www.satechchallenge.co.za. Applicants must be operational for at least one year, with revenues not exceeding R250 million per annum.

They must operate in one of the following six categories:

Digital platforms

Fintech

Secured digital infrastructure

Circular economy

Innovations for connectivity

Innovations for development (agritech, health tech, edtech)

Applications are now open and close on 30 June 2025. https://innovationbridge.info/ibportal/g20/tech-challenge

Finalists and winners will be announced on 31 July 2025.

For more information, contact as follows:

Zama Mthethwa, DSTI

E-mail: zama.mthethwa@dsti.gov.za

Cell: 082 808 3956

Kulani Chauke, CSIR

E-mail: kchauke@csir.co.za

Cell: 071 266 0019

