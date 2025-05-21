MEC Sipho Hlomuka applauds community and stakeholders for arrest of Bizimali High School rape suspect

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka, has welcomed with great relief the arrest of the man alleged to have raped six learners from Bizimali High School. The suspect was apprehended this morning in Durban following a joint effort by the community, law enforcement agencies, and various stakeholders.

MEC Hlomuka commended the swift and collaborative work of the police, school governing body, parents, and community members who worked tirelessly to ensure that justice is served.

"This arrest demonstrates what is possible when communities and stakeholders work together. We remain deeply concerned about the safety of our learners, and this horrific incident has shaken us all. However, the unity shown in tracking down the alleged perpetrator gives us hope that such evil will not go unchallenged," said MEC Hlomuka.

In response to the trauma experienced by the affected learners, the Department of Education has deployed a team of psychologists to provide immediate counselling and ongoing psychosocial support to the victims and their families.

"I will visit Bizimali High School on Thursday, 22 May, to meet with the affected families, the school leadership, and the broader school community. Our priority is to support the learners through this extremely difficult time and ensure their wellbeing is not compromised further," added MEC Hlomuka.

The Department reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on any form of abuse against learners and continues to work closely with law enforcement to ensure schools remain safe spaces for all children.

Media enquiries:

Mr Muzi Mahlambi:

Head of Communication

Cell: +27 82 519 1420

Mr Mlu Mtshali:

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: +27 82 088 5060

#GovZAUpdates

