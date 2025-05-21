Minister Dean Macpherson hosts Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa (SIDSSA) 2025, 25 to 27 May 2025

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Dean Macpherson, will host the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa 2025 between 25 and 27 May in Century City, Cape Town.

The SIDSSA is a pioneering event aimed at bringing together key stakeholders, experts, and decision- makers in the field of infrastructure development. The Keynote address at the Symposium will be delivered by H.E President Cyril Ramaphosa on 27 May 2025. Various Ministers and Deputy Ministers will anchor various Panel discussions and technical discussions throughout the Symposium.

This instalment of the SIDSSA is the first of the 7th Administration and will aim to, inter alia, showcase infrastructure investment opportunities in both South Africa and the African continent. It is the intention of the Symposium to foster regional cooperation and integration as envisaged by the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa. To this end, the Symposium has attracted 9 Infrastructure Ministers thus far from Uganda, Ghana, Kingdom of Swaziland, Kingdom of Lesotho, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Zambia and the Republic Equatorial Guinea and a few others pending confirmation.

This year the Symposium will feature the following milestones

1. Announcement of new Top 12 Infrastructure Project Priorities stemming from the Bid Window 1 for Project Preparation

2. Second edition of the Construction book: A repository of funded infrastructure projects going into procurement in the 2025/2026

3. Leaders forum: A gathering of South African Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Premiers and Infrastructure MEC’s with invited Ministers from the Continent

4. Signing of MOU’s with important partners and stakeholders committing resources to advancing infrastructure delivery



The Symposium will also provide the following updates:

1. Update on the gazetted Strategic Integrated Projects

2. Update on the projects already receiving project preparation support

3. Infrastructure Fund Project Pipeline

4. Performance of the 2024/2025 construction book

5. Active partnerships and collaborations

Members of the media are invited to cover the following gatherings:

Date and Time Activity Venue 25 May 2025

09:00 Site Visit – limited spaces are available for media Potsdam Water Treatment Plant 26 May 2025

09:00 Leaders Forum –This is a closed gathering so interviews will take place before and after the meeting Mount Nelson 25 May 2025

13:00 Media Briefing and lunch – All Media is invited Century City Urban Square Hotel 26 and 27 May 2025

Per the programme Symposium – All Day Accreditation Century City Conference Centre

Media is kindly requested to provide their details for accreditation by 19 May 2025. Please note that no extensions will be granted.



For the Programme: SIDSSA - Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium SA

For Media Accreditation: https://sidssa.org.za/rsvp-form-media/

For media enquiries:

Litha Siphunzi

E-mail: LithaS@infrastructureSA.org

Ms. Devi Paulsen

E-mail: Devi.Paulsen@gmail.com

#GovZAUpdates