tiakis Biotech AG Announces Appointment of ex-Actelion Executive Christoph Schmidt as New Supervisory Board Member

Successful track record in the commercialization of biopharmaceutical products as well as strategic advisory in orphan diseases

Kiel, Germany, May 21, 2025 – tiakis Biotech AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for life-threatening pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases, today announced that Dr. Christoph Schmidt has been appointed to the Company´s Supervisory Board.

Dr. Schmidt is a global senior executive with nearly three decades of experience in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries. During his leadership roles at Actelion and Johnson & Johnson, he launched four global blockbuster products, three of them in the rare disease Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH). In addition to his extensive track record in launching and commercializing new medicines worldwide, he also brings significant expertise as a non-executive director and investor in the medical technology and biotechnology sectors. He is a senior advisor to Bain & Company and other international life science consultancies and is the founder of Executegy, a strategy consultancy specializing in Life Sciences. He holds a board diploma from IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland, with specializations in governance, finance, strategy, and digital business transformation.

“We are delighted to welcome Christoph Schmidt to the Supervisory Board of tiakis,” said Martin Voss, CEO of tiakis Biotech AG. “His deep industry expertise, proven leadership, and strategic vision will be invaluable in accelerating our growth and innovation in the global life sciences arena.”

Dr. Schmidt commented: “I am excited to join tiakis and am particularly intrigued by the disease-modifying potential of tiakis´ lead asset Tiprelestat in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. I look forward to working with the team and delivering value to patients in need suffering from this debilitating rare disease.”

This appointment underlines tiakis’ commitment to attracting world-class talent and strengthening its leadership in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a highly debilitating and rapidly progressive rare disease.

About tiakis Biotech

tiakis Biotech AG is an innovative, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in groundbreaking approaches to protect human tissues and organ structures. The Company develops anti-inflammatory treatments with a primary focus on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). tiakis´ lead candidate Tiprelestat is in clinical development and addresses unmet medical needs in life-threatening conditions. The Company is based in Kiel, Germany.

For further information, please visit https://tiakis.bio.



Contact

tiakis Biotech AG

Sophienblatt 40

24103 Kiel

Germany

phone: +49 431 8888-462

fax: +49 431 8888-463

email: info@tiakis.bio



Media Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info@akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64 / +49 30 23 63 27 68

Legal Disclaimer:

