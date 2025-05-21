New plan to safeguard biodiversity hotspots on Nuyts Archipelago and Investigator Group

Release date: 13/05/25

A new management plan for the Nuyts Archipelago and Investigator Group wilderness areas on the West Coast recognises the regions unique biodiversity and provides hundreds of native plant and animal species with added protections.

The plan covers 36 remote islands and islets off the coasts of Ceduna and Elliston which are home to the endangered Australian sea lion, black-footed rock-wallaby, white-bellied sea eagle and eastern osprey - as well as 500 species of native flora.

Nature-based tourism operators are still able to visit beaches on St Francis and Goat islands, subject to securing permits from DEW.

Many species are endemic to the islands, while some are extinct or at risk of extinction on the mainland.

The Department for Environment and Water has prioritised conservation by protecting habitat and wildlife breeding areas, minimising impacts to wildlife sensitive to disturbance, and limiting visitation to daytime at designated sites to help prevent biosecurity incursions.

The plan, which is the first since the wilderness protection areas were proclaimed in 2011, was released for public consultation between 5 April 2024 and 8 July 2024.

It was developed with input from Aboriginal groups, key stakeholders, park managers and a range of technical experts.

For more information visit: Department for Environment and Water - Park management plans

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

The Nuyts Archipelago and Investigator Group wilderness protection areas are incredibly important areas for biodiversity in South Australia.

Both government and community have a vital role to play in safeguarding these special places into the future.

This management plan demonstrates the South Australian Government’s commitment to protecting the environment and the state’s biodiversity for future generations.

Attributable to National Parks and Wildlife Service Manager, Eyre and Far West Tim Hall

This management plan is about balancing the protection of these incredible areas while still allowing people an opportunity to experience them.

Visitors can still connect with nature and appreciate the unique features of the area, while ensuring the biodiversity is protected.