Number 10 Debuts in Dubai: A Modern Neo-Khaleeji Dining Concept Redefines Luxury Lounge Culture in the Heart of Jumeirah

Number 10 Number 10 Dubai No10 Dubai

Number 10 Lounge opens in Jumeirah, Dubai—blending Neo-Khaleeji flavors, refined design, and cultural flair into a bold new luxury lounge experience.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A bold new addition to Dubai’s culinary scene has arrived with the opening of Number 10 in the heart of Jumeriah with stunning Burj al Arab and Burj Khalifa views — a refined, first-of-its-kind Neo-Khaleeji gastronomy lounge concept that blends regional soul with contemporary flair. The venue invites guests into a thoughtfully curated world of fusion cuisine, artisanal drinks, and a warm, modern aesthetic that feels distinctly of the region — yet refreshingly global.

Rooted in Gulf flavours but reinterpreted through an international lens, Number 10 serves a menu that spans signature rice bowls inspired by the likes of Dubai, Bahrain, Riyadh, Muscat, and Kuwait City, alongside inventive small plates Khaleeji Archini, Bahraini Tikka, Camel Parmigiana coupled with premium teas, specialty coffees, and decadent desserts. Dishes like saffron tres leches, halva cheesecake, and layered potato bites speak to the venue’s commitment to detail, flavour, and cultural storytelling.

Every element of Number 10 — from the interiors to the drink presentation — has been designed with intention, elevating traditional hospitality into an experience that is relaxed yet refined.

Hyder, Founder of Number 10, shares:

“Dubai has long been a city of contrasts — heritage and innovation, comfort and boldness. With Number 10, we wanted to create a space that captures that spirit. It’s about offering something rooted in our region’s identity but reimagined with precision and global sophistication. A place where you can unwind, indulge, and feel completely at home.”

Number 10 is now open to guests, offering an experience where the familiar meets the unexpected — a new kind of gathering place for a new kind of Dubai.

To experience the fusion of tradition and modernity at Number 10, book your table now or contact us via WhatsApp at : +971503456610

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.