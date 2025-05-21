Jeito Capital Leads a USD 65 million Financing in ReproNovo to Develop Transformational Treatments in Reproductive Medicine and Women’s Health

Proceeds from the financing will advance ReproNovo’s lead candidates RPN-001 (leflutrozole) and RPN-002 (nolasiban), through Phase 2 clinical trials in male infertility and in the treatment of adenomyosis and embryo implantation, respectively





In the context of increasing infertility across the world, this investment reflects Jeito's interest in highly promising clinical-stage biopharma companies developing breakthrough innovations with strong value-creation potential for patients and society





Paris, France, May 21, 2025 – Jeito Capital (“Jeito”), a global leading independent Private Equity fund dedicated to biopharma, announced today it is leading a USD 65 million (EUR 57 million1) Series A financing round in ReproNovo, a company dedicated to developing innovative treatments for reproductive medicine and women’s health.

AXA IM Alts and M Ventures co-led the financing round alongside a syndicate of healthcare funds: Ysios Capital and ALSA Ventures.

Ksenija Pavletic, Jeito Partner and Chief Commercial Officer with 25 years of experience in reproductive medicine and women’s health, will join ReproNovo’s Board of Directors.

Founded in 2021, ReproNovo is developing novel approaches to address critical gaps in reproductive medicine and women’s health, including male and female infertility as well as uterine health. The company, led by a team of experts in this space – Jean Marie Duvall, Chief Executive Officer, Joan-Carles Arce, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Medical Officer, and BingMei Hao, Chief Financial Officer – brings a proven track record in successful clinical development and commercial launches.

Since its inception, ReproNovo has rapidly built a pipeline comprising two Phase 2 clinical-stage assets across three disease areas, and the company plans to use the proceeds from this financing to advance this pipeline across multiple programs:

With its lead candidate, RPN-001 (leflutrozole), the company will focus on the development of an oral therapy for male infertility due to low testosterone levels. Low testosterone is becoming more prevalent, including in younger men, highlighting the urgent need for an efficacious treatment option.​ This trend coincides with a broader decline in male reproductive health, now recognized as a major public health problem 2 .

. RPN-002 (nolasiban), also orally administered therapy, is a first-in-class compound to manage adenomyosis, an overgrowth of endometrial tissue into the uterus that can result in severe menstrual bleeding and pain. Similar to endometriosis, this is a common gynecological condition, with recent imaging studies identifying features of adenomyosis in nearly one in four women undergoing gynecological evaluation3.

RPN-002 will also be explored for improving success rates in assisted reproductive technologies (ART).

The global decline in fertility rates, coupled with the rising incidence of male infertility (sperm counts have fallen by 50% to 60% over the last four decades4) and the significant health risks women endure during fertility treatments underscore the urgent and underserved need for innovative reproductive solutions that address both genders and these global challenges comprehensively.

Through this investment, Jeito reaffirms its commitment to highly promising companies with transformational science that has the potential to deliver strong value for patients and society. By tackling male infertility and women’s health at a global scale, ReproNovo is addressing not only a significant patients’ concern but also a major societal issue.

Dr. Rafaèle Tordjman, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Jeito Capital, said:

“ReproNovo combines strong innovative potential, a seasoned team, and a clear ambition to address one of the most pressing global challenges of our time: declining birth rates. At Jeito, we are committed to advancing breakthrough innovations with significant value for both patients and society. This investment reflects that commitment. We are proud to support the acceleration of ReproNovo’s clinical development and help unlock its potential to become a future market leader.”



Ksenija Pavletic, Partner and Chief Commercial Officer at Jeito Capital, added:

“As approximately one in six people worldwide will face infertility issues, we are proud to support ReproNovo, whose commitment to advancing novel therapies in reproductive health aligns well with our focus on accelerating cutting-edge technologies and the commercialization of treatments with transformative benefits for patients. We are highly impressed by the ReproNovo team, whose members have a strong track record in this field, having brought a number of compounds successfully through clinical development and onto the market. Their deep understanding of the field will enable them to effectively address critical unmet needs that have a strong impact on society.”

Jean Marie Duvall, Co-founder and CEO of ReproNovo, concluded:

“We are focused on innovative therapeutic solutions for male and female infertility and pioneering management options for conditions like adenomyosis. Our aim is to address critical gaps in the landscape of infertility and women's health worldwide. We are thrilled to announce the successful closing of our $65 million Series A funding round with this strong, sector specialized group of investors, marking a significant milestone in our journey to becoming a leading reproductive medicine and women’s health company.”

About Jeito Capital

Jeito Capital is a global leading Private Equity fund with a patient benefit driven approach that finances and accelerates the development and growth of ground-breaking medical innovation. Jeito empowers and supports managers through its expert, integrated, multi-talented team and through the investment of significant capital to ensure the growth of companies, building market leaders in their respective therapeutic areas with accelerated patients’ access globally, especially in Europe and the United States. Jeito has built a diversified portfolio of clinical biopharmas with cutting-edge innovations addressing high unmet needs. Jeito Capital is based in Paris with a presence in Europe and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.jeito.life or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ReproNovo

ReproNovo is a cutting-edge biopharmaceutical company identifying and developing innovative solutions to address critical gaps in reproductive medicine and women’s health. Our team is composed of proven experts with deep experience in reproductive medicine, drug development, regulatory affairs and business development who have throughout their careers successfully brought multiple therapies to market. Lead clinical compound, RPN-001 (leflutrozole), is initially being developed to treat male infertility. RPN-002 (nolasiban) is a first-in-disease and first-in-class molecular entity to manage adenomyosis and increase the probability of embryo implantation in women undergoing assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatments. Both assets are Phase 2 ready. ReproNovo is financed by Jeito Capital, AXA IM Alts, founding investor M Ventures, Ysios Capital and ALSA Ventures. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, the company has its primary development team in Copenhagen, Denmark, and an additional development site in Barcelona, Spain. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.repronovo.com.

Contacts:

Jeito Capital

Rafaèle Tordjman, Founder & CEO

Jessica Fadel, EA

Tel: +33 6 33 44 25 47

Maior ICR Healthcare

Stéphanie Elbaz Mary-Jane Elliott / Davide Salvi / Kris Lam

Tel: +33 6 46 05 08 07 Jeito@icrhealthcare.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700



Sean Leous

sean.leous@icrhealthcare.com

Tel: +1 (646) 866 4012

1 EUR/USD exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.1343 USD date May 5, 2025 (source: Banque de France)

2 Temporal trends in sperm count: a systematic review and meta-regression analysis of samples collected globally in the 20th and 21st centuries. Human Reproduction Update. 2022; https://doi.org/10.1093/humupd/dmac035

3 Alson S, et al. Prevalence of adenomyosis features in women scheduled for assisted reproductive treatment, using the Morphological Uterus Sonographic Assessment (MUSA) group definitions. Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2024;103:1142–1152.

4 Fortune “The global ‘spermpocalypse’ proves infertility is no longer just a women’s problem, says male fertility CEO” (May 2024)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.