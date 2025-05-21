Smart Packaging Market to Hit USD 40.8 Billion by 2035, Driven by Innovation and Safety Demands | FMI

Smart Packaging Market Size

UK smart packaging market to grow at 1.5% CAGR, driven by food waste concerns, sustainability, and demand for tech-enhanced, eco-friendly packaging.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Smart Packaging Market is projected to witness significant growth, reaching USD 26.3 billion in 2025 and expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% to attain USD 40.8 billion by 2035. This evolution is fueled by technological advancements, increased demand for enhanced product safety, and growing consumer awareness about intelligent packaging solutions.Smart packaging refers to the integration of technology into packaging materials to improve product storage, safety, and monitoring. This includes features such as sensors, warning indicators, and tracking systems that help maintain product integrity and offer real-time information. Smart packaging leverages cutting-edge technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT), RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), NFC (Near Field Communication), sensors, and artificial intelligence (AI), to offer real-time monitoring and interactive features.These technologies enable product tracking, freshness detection, and tamper-proofing, ensuring consumers receive high-quality goods. As automation continues to transform industries, smart packaging is expected to play a crucial role in optimizing supply chains and minimizing losses due to spoilage or damage. As automation continues to transform industries, smart packaging is expected to play a crucial role in optimizing supply chains and minimizing losses due to spoilage or damage.Key Takeaways From the Smart Packaging Market Active packaging is projected to account for 35% of the market share by type in 2025.• The food and beverage sector is expected to hold a 24% market share by end use in 2025.• Solid end-use applications will dominate, capturing 54% of the market share in 2025.• The U.S. market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period.• Germany is expected to experience a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.• China’s market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the same period.• India is projected to have the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 6.1%.• The UK market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5%, driven by increasing concerns over food waste and sustainability.Growing Demand for Connected Packaging SolutionsConnected packaging is emerging as a key trend in the smart packaging market. By incorporating QR codes, barcodes, and NFC technology, brands are enhancing consumer engagement and product traceability. Connected packaging allows consumers to access detailed product information, including ingredients, expiration dates, and sustainability efforts, through their smartphones. This innovation not only boosts transparency but also helps companies build stronger relationships with their customers. Role of Smart Packaging in the Food and Beverage IndustryThe food and beverage industry is one of the largest adopters of smart packaging due to the need for freshness monitoring, anti-counterfeiting measures, and efficient supply chain management. Time-temperature indicators (TTIs) and biosensors are being integrated into packaging to detect spoilage and microbial contamination, reducing food waste and ensuring safety.Additionally, active packaging solutions, such as oxygen scavengers and moisture absorbers, extend the shelf life of perishable products, addressing concerns related to food preservation and quality.Impact of Smart Packaging in the Pharmaceutical SectorIn the pharmaceutical industry, smart packaging plays a crucial role in medication adherence, counterfeit prevention, and patient safety. Intelligent blister packs and pill bottles with electronic reminders help patients take the right dosage at the correct time.Blockchain technology is also being used to improve traceability and security in pharmaceutical packaging, ensuring that medications remain authentic and unaltered throughout the supply chain. The demand for smart packaging solutions in this sector is expected to grow due to stringent regulations and increased emphasis on drug safety.Competitive LandscapeThe smart packaging business is getting more competitive, with new firms entering the fray. Packaging companies that have evolved to a successful level are investing in new technology to improve their products. Startups are also emerging, bringing new solutions to market.Collaboration between technology companies and package manufacturers is widespread, since both aim to develop smarter, more efficient packaging solutions. Companies that can quickly adapt to changing consumer needs and technical improvements are more likely to thrive in this changing landscape.Key Players• 3M• BASF SE• Crown• Avery Dennison Corporation• Ball Corporation• Sysco Corporation• Zebra Technologies Corp. (Temptime Corporation)• International Paper• R.R. Key Players• 3M• BASF SE• Crown• Avery Dennison Corporation• Ball Corporation• Sysco Corporation• Zebra Technologies Corp. (Temptime Corporation)• International Paper• R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company• Stora EnsoSmart Packaging Market SegmentationThe smart packaging market is segmented into type, end-user, material, and region.By Type:By type, the market is sub-segmented into active packaging, intelligent packaging, and modified atmosphere packaging.By End-user:By end-user, the market is sub-segmented into food & beverage, personal care, healthcare, automotive, and others.By Material:By material, the market is sub-divided into solid, and liquid.By Region:By region, the market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East and Africa. 