ASUS and AMD Jointly Unveil Full 2025 Expert P Series Lineup at AMD Keynote

A full portfolio of AI PCs tailor-made for SMBs





TORONTO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS and AMD today jointly announced the launch of the all-new ASUS Expert P-series Copilot+ PCs at Computex 2025, spotlighting its leadership in the commercial AI PC space. Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors, the new lineup includes ExpertBook P3 (PM3) laptop, ExpertCenter P700 (PM700MK, PM700SK) desktops, ExpertCenter P600 (PM640, PM670) all-in-one PCs, and ExpertCenter PN54 Mini PC.

These next-generation business devices are engineered to deliver lightning-fast AI computing, seamless productivity, and enhanced security for working professionals — all within a future-ready, sustainable design.

“We’re proud to deepen our collaboration with AMD as we usher in a new era of AI-powered computing. At ASUS, we believe AI will fundamentally transform the PC — from system architecture to real-world applications,” said S.Y. Hsu, ASUS Co-CEO. “With the addition of the new Expert series — built from the ground up to revolutionize performance and efficiency for the modern workplace — to our broad AI PC portfolio, and commitment to innovation, we aim to deliver next-gen AI experiences that empower users everywhere.”

ASUS ExpertBook P3 series

Leading the charge is the ExpertBook P3 Series, the fastest ASUS ExpertBook AI PC to date. Available in 14-inch (PM3406) and 16-inch (PM3606) variants, ExpertBook P3 is powered by up to AMD Ryzen™ AI PRO 7 processors and offers up to 66 total TOPS of AI performance. It features ExpertCool thermal technology that keeps its cool whether opened or closed, a full metal chassis, and a full array of I/O ports positioned to enhance comfort and mouse movement.

AMD Ryzen PRO processors provide business users with 18 months of planned software stability, 24 months of planned availability, and a rigorous platform validation process to ensure long-term quality.

ASUS ExpertCenter P600 series

The ExpertCenter P600 series represents the first Copilot+ PC all-in-one from ASUS, available in both 24-inch (PM640) and 27-inch screen (PM670) sizes. Designed for privacy and performance, P600 delivers up to 50 TOPS of dedicated NPU power for real-time content creation, and includes a retractable camera, wide-view FHD touchscreen, and business-grade durability. Microsoft Copilot is integrated for seamless collaboration.

ASUS ExpertCenter P700 series

Similarly, the ExpertCenter P700 series debuts as the first Copilot+ PC desktop from ASUS, offered in mini tower (PM700MK) and small-form factor (PM700SK) options. With up to 50 TOPS of AI compute power, a tool-free chassis, and MIL-STD-810H durability, it’s built to power through every business scenario.

ASUS ExpertCenter PN54 Mini PC

Completing the P series is the ExpertCenter PN54 Mini PC, which brings Copilot+ capabilities to a palm-sized form factor, making it the ideal solution for space-constrained environments such as kiosks, retail setups, and minimalist workstations. Despite its compact design, PN54 delivers robust performance and AI acceleration, enabling smarter workflows and seamless multitasking in any setting.

Comprehensive AI tools and enterprise-grade security

All ASUS ExpertBook and ExpertCenter P-series models come equipped with ASUS AI ExpertMeet and ASUS ExpertGuardian — powerful tools that are available today to enhance collaboration and ensure business-grade protection.

AI ExpertMeet is our exclusive on-device assistant that elevates meeting experiences with AI-powered translation, meeting transcript and summary. ExpertGuardian provides all-around protection from hardware and software to firmware. P-series machines are also engineered with a commercial-grade, NIST SP 800-155-compliant BIOS, built-in TPM 2.0 and five years of ASUS BIOS and driver-updates support, offering layered security from software to firmware to hardware.

ASUS also offers all-around and added-value support for businesses of all sizes to maximize efficiency and minimize IT-management overhead. Our flexibility, world-class experience and instant support lets you focus on growing your business to incredible heights.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The new ASUS ExpertBook P3 powered by up to the AMD Ryzen™ AI PRO 7 processors are expected to be available in Canada starting from late Q3 2025.

The new ExpertCenter P series with the new AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors is expected to be available in Canada in early Q1 2026.

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS ExpertBook laptops: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/business/laptops/expertbook/

ASUS ExpertCenter desktops: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/displays-desktops/tower-pcs/expertcenter/

ASUS Business website: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/business/

ASUS LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asus/posts/

ASUS Business LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/asus-business/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f3f4814-2879-465c-823a-62d00d90bcc9

PRESS CONTACTS Media Relations ASUS Canada media.ca@asus.com Redoine Taoussi Public Relations Manager Redoine_Taoussi@asus.com

ASUS and AMD Jointly Unveil Full 2025 Expert P Series Lineup at AMD Keynote A full portfolio of AI PCs tailor-made for SMBs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.