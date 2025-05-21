Straight Off the Walls of Planet Hollywood: Propstore’s Auction Brings Big-Screen Nostalgia to First-Time Collectors

"Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977): Alien Mask "Ghostbusters" (1984): Collection of Car and Street Sign Model Miniatures

Over 400 affordable iconic props and costumes that have long graced Planet Hollywood’s restaurant walls head into Propstore’s online auction.

For years, Planet Hollywood gave movie fans the chance to dine alongside Hollywood history — now that history can come home. ” — Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world’s leading auctioneers of film and television memorabilia, has partnered with Planet Hollywood to offer collectors a rare and affordable opportunity to own a piece of cinematic history. Live now through June 11, 2025, this online auction features more than 400 original props, costumes, and display items — most with starting prices of $100.Carefully curated from the iconic Planet Hollywood archive, many of these pieces were once proudly displayed on the walls of Planet Hollywood restaurants around the globe, where they were admired by millions of movie fans.This is a unique entry point for fans and first-time collectors alike to get their hands on authentic Hollywood artifacts — many unseen for decades — all with the added nostalgia of their pop culture provenance.Featured highlights:- "Back to the Future" Trilogy (1985-1990): Lou's Cafe Letterhead with Production-made Grays Sports Almanac cover and Hill Valley Telegraph Newspaper- "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977): Alien Mask with Functional Eye Mechanisms- "Coneheads" (1993): Conehead Mask- "F/X: The Series" (1996-1998): Special Effects Rollie Tyler (Cameron Daddo) Animatronic Head- "Flight of the Intruder" (1991): Commander Frank "Dooke" Camparelli's (Danny Glover) Screen-matched Flight Helmet- "The Flintstones" (1994): Barney Rubble’s (Rick Moranis) Screen-matched Crash Helmet- "Ghostbusters" (1984): Collection of Car and Street Sign Model Miniatures- "Ghostbusters" (1984): New York Building Facade Model Miniature- "Gremlins" (1984): Chris Walas-made Gremlin Puppet Replica from Original Molds- "Hot Shots!" (1991): Dominic "Mailman" Farnham's (Ryan Stiles) Screen-matched Antler-stylized Distressed Flight Helmet- "Kingpin" (1996): Roy Munson's (Woody Harrelson) Production-made Fedora- "Lost in Space" (1998): Screen-matched 12-foot Jupiter II Filming Model- "The Shawshank Redemption" (1994): Ellis Boyd "Red" Redding's (Morgan Freeman) Production-made Prison shirt- "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III" (1993): Raphael Paint Test Bust- "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (1991): Full-size Battle-damaged Stan Winston Studio The Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) Statue Display“As the founder of Planet Hollywood, I’ve had the privilege of curating one of the most iconic collections of movie memorabilia in the world—pieces that celebrate the films that made us laugh, cry, and fall in love with cinema,” said Robert Earl, Founder of Planet Hollywood. “Whether you’re just beginning your journey as a collector, or looking to add something truly unique to an already impressive archive, this auction offers an incredible opportunity. This specific offering was designed to be surprisingly accessible, making them perfect for the passionate fan or the seasoned collector alike.”With bidding accessible to fans around the globe, this online-only event offers everyone the chance to browse and bid on a treasure trove of movie history.“For years, Planet Hollywood gave movie fans the chance to dine alongside Hollywood history — now that history can come home,” said Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore. “This auction is designed for everyone, from first-time bidders just stepping into the world of collecting to seasoned enthusiasts looking for something unique. With approachable price points and familiar titles like Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, it’s a rare chance to own screen-used pieces that haven’t been on public view in many years.”Online bidding is live until June 11, 2025. Registration is free and open now at: propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/475 # # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images, case studies, and interviews, please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comBidding is live until June 11, 2025, at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/475 Dropbox link to images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/dwwpii8yd12685b47fidq/ABWXMcI8yuM6VmB5Izsao8A?rlkey=5ru10swnq1v1i1qskg923ve9q&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.