Governor Abbott Sworn Into FEMA Review Council

TEXAS, May 20 - May 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today was sworn into the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Review Council and participated virtually in the first public meeting of the Council to discuss the future of FEMA and its emergency response capabilities.



During his opening remarks, Governor Abbott thanked President Donald J. Trump for creating the FEMA Review Council to streamline emergency response and effectively assist communities who have been impacted by disasters. The Governor pointed out that Texas experiences a wide variety of disasters, from fires in the Panhandle to hurricanes along the coast. In times of disaster, Texas leads emergency response efforts and coordinates with local, state, and federal partners to ensure Texans receive the support and resources needed to rebuild and recover. Additionally, Governor Abbott mentioned that he looks forward to ongoing collaborative efforts with the Trump Administration to empower states to be the primary emergency response team for their local communities during a disaster.



Last month, President Trump appointed Governor Abbott to the FEMA Review Council, a bipartisan group tasked with reforming and streamlining the nation’s emergency management and disaster response system.



On January 24, President Trump issued an Executive Order establishing the Council to Assess the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The goal of the FEMA Review Council is to advise the President on the existing ability of FEMA to capably and impartially address disasters occurring within the United States and on all recommended changes related to FEMA to best serve the national interest.