BGIN Blockchain Appoints Paul Tsang, Talila Millman and Boquan He to the Board of Directors, Strengthening Risk, Technology, and Innovation Expertise

Singapore, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGIN Blockchain Limited (“BGIN”), a leading blockchain infrastructure provider specializing in high-performance mining machines and a range of comprehensive services, announced the appointment of Paul Tsang, Talila Millman. They will be joining Boquan He as independent directors to its Board. Their extensive experience in financial risk management, enterprise technology, and organizational leadership are set to strengthen BGIN’s commitment to sound governance and sustainable growth.

Paul Tsang brings over two decades of global experience in financial risk management and institutional governance. From 2015 to 2023, he served as Chief Risk Officer and Head of Risk & Quantitative Analysis at BlackRock Asia, one of the world’s largest asset managers. He also served as Director and Chairman of the Board Risk Committee at Bank of China Investment Management (2016–2023), and previously held the role of Group Chief Risk Officer at Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific from 2008 to 2015. Mr. Tsang holds a BBA in Actuarial Science and Finance from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Talila Millman is a distinguished technology executive, entrepreneur, and best-selling author. She is the founder and managing director of MillmanTech, a premier technology advisory firm specializing in fractional CTO and innovation strategy services. With a career spanning senior leadership roles, including Vice President of Innovation and Engineering of multiple divisions at Stanley Black & Decker and technology leadership positions at Vidyo, Ms. Millman brings extensive expertise in driving organizational transformation. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science and a master’s degree in computer science from Tel Aviv University. Her acclaimed book, The TRIUMPH Framework: 7 Steps to Leading Organizational Transformation, serves as a practical guide for scaling innovation and change within enterprises. Robin Bienfait, Founder of Atlanta Tech Park and former Chief Enterprise Innovation Officer of Samsung, praised the book, stating, “The TRIUMPH Framework is critical for leaders to engage and take their capabilities to the next level of transforming themselves, their team, and their business.”

Mr. Boquan He is a renowned business leader with extensive expertise in investment, corporate governance, and entrepreneurship. He has served as an Independent Director, bringing his seasoned perspective to various boards. As the founder and Chairman of Guangdong Nowaday Investment Co., Ltd., a private investment firm focusing on greenfield investments in China's retail and service sectors, Mr. He has demonstrated a profound commitment to fostering economic growth. He established Guangdong Robust Group, a prominent food and beverage company, where he served as CEO until its acquisition by Danone Group. His leadership extends to roles as a director at Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH; HKEX: 6686) and as an Independent Director. Additionally, he chairs or vice-chairs several privately owned companies in China and has served as a director of iKang Healthcare Group Inc. (formerly Nasdaq: KANG). Mr. He is an alumnus of Guangdong Television Public University, now Guangdong Open University.

“Paul, Talila, and Boquan each bring sophisticated expertise and global perspectives that align with our long-term vision,” said Oisin Lee, Chairman of the Board of Directors at BGIN Blockchain Limited. “Paul’s vast experience in institutional risk management and Talila’s strong track record in enterprise technology and digital transformation will be invaluable as BGIN scales its infrastructure and continues to expand into global markets. Boquan’s deep knowledge in investment and corporate governance, along with his entrepreneurial success, will be crucial in navigating strategic growth and fostering innovative partnerships.”

Their appointments come at a pivotal moment in BGIN’s development, as the company positions itself to lead the next generation of secure, scalable blockchain solutions. These independent directors to its Board will play key roles in guiding the company’s governance, risk oversight, and technology strategy.

BGIN Blockchain Limited (“BGIN”) is a digital asset technology company with proprietary cryptocurrency-mining technologies and a strategic focus on leading cryptocurrencies and altcoins. BGIN’s mission is to make crypto mining accessible to all by developing innovative products tailored to various market needs, from beginners to large-scale industrial miners. BGIN designs and manufactures cutting-edge mining machines under its ICERIVER brand, providing customers with unparalleled operational flexibility through advanced mining infrastructure and hosting services.

