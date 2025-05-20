NEBRASKA, May 20 - CONTACT:

Burn Ban Set to Expire Tonight, No Additional Order to Be Issued by Gov. Pillen

LINCOLN, NE – A burn ban from Governor Jim Pillen will be allowed to expire at midnight, as scheduled. The order was issued on May 9 and largely covers the central and western parts of the state. During that time, permits were allowed for irrigation districts to burn off vegetation in ditches.

The state has been dealing with dry, and at times, windy conditions since last month. A wildfire in Plum Creek burned for about a week, killing 45 head of cattle and destroying a cabin. The fire, which resulted when a prescribed burn got out of control, consumed more than 7,000 acres. At one point, state resources were brought in to assist local crews, at a cost of $600,000 to aid.

“Nebraska has received the benefit of significant rain in the past few weeks, especially in areas where it has been needed most,” said Gov. Pillen. “In consultation with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, I’m comfortable letting the ban lapse at this time.”

Once the order expires tonight, there will be no active burn bans across the state. Still, Gov. Pillen urged Nebraskans to use caution with any open fires and observe all recommended guidance for managing controlled burns going forward.