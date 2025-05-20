CBP and GSA partner with Cameron County and CCRMA for infrastructure improvements at the Veterans International Bridge LPOE

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. General Services Administration, Cameron County, and the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority, are pleased to announce the completion of a large-scale infrastructure improvement project at the Veterans International Bridge Land Port of Entry, also known as the Los Tomates LPOE, in Brownsville.

Under CBP’s Donations Acceptance Program, Cameron County and CCRMA invested over $17 million toward infrastructure improvements including the addition of four new privately owned vehicle primary lanes, eight expanded secondary inspection bay spaces, construction of a state-of-the-art head house, and the demolition and removal of the outdated head house. A cash donation was also provided for the procurement of the necessary equipment and technology.

"The completion of this project is a testament to what public-private partnerships can achieve through vision, collaboration, and determination. We have not only improved infrastructure at the Veterans International Bridge but also laid the foundation for continued growth and productivity,” said Diane J. Sabatino, Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations.

In November 2016, Cameron County and CCRMA submitted a formal proposal for infrastructure improvements at the Veterans International Bridge LPOE. The primary objective of this project was to address inefficiencies by significantly reducing wait times while simultaneously increasing the processing capacity. By modernizing the facility's operations, the project boosts operational productivity. Now completed, the project has not only met but exceeded expectations.

“In 2016, this multi-jurisdictional proposal of border trade connectivity and infrastructure enhancement was submitted, and we are now pleased to announce the large-scale improvements at the Veterans International Bridge, also known as Los Tomates Bridge or the Puente Internacional Ignacio Zaragoza, which unites one of the largest metropolitan areas, the Brownsville and Matamoros U.S.-Mexico border region, are complete,” stated Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. “The project should be fully operational in the next couple of months. Because of the tremendous collaboration between GSA, CBP, and our CCRMA, the project is now complete and vehicle commute time and border trade, and crossings will be facilitated through our border thusly boosting our local economy,”

Pursuant to 6 U.S.C. § 301a, and more generally, the Homeland Security Act of 2002, 6 U.S.C. §§ 112 et seq., as amended, CBP and GSA are authorized to accept donations of real property, personal property (including monetary donations) and non-personal services from private sector and government entities. Accepted donations may be used for port-of-entry construction, alterations, operations, and maintenance activities.

Public-private partnerships are a key component of CBP’s Resource Optimization Strategy and allow CBP to provide new or expanded services and infrastructure at domestic ports of entry. For more information, visit www.cbp.gov/DAP.