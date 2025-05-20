CBP partners with Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway Company at the Laredo Rail Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Canadian Pacific Kansas City railway recently announced a border security collaboration that increases the security of growing trade by rail between the United States and Mexico at the Laredo Rail Port of Entry in Laredo.

“CBP is pleased to announce a partnership with the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway Company. This partnership will increase lawful trade and travel by rail between the U.S. and Mexico,” said Diane J. Sabatino, Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations.

Under CBP’s Donations Acceptance Program, CPKC will donate a Vehicle and Cargo Inspection System Integrated Rail 6500 system for use by CBP to scan and adjudicate cargo entering and exiting the United States. The system features an Exploranium SRPM-210 radiation portal monitor, which detects, locates, and categorizes radiation threats.

This new technology plays a critical role in maintaining safe and secure trade by rail between Mexico and the United States. It also expedites inspections allowing for 100 percent scans of all trains traveling through the port.

“We are committed to the safety and security of goods moving by rail across the U.S.-Mexico border,” said James Clements, executive vice president Strategic Planning and Corporate Services, CPKC. “This equipment, funded by CPKC and donated to CBP, is a key component in our industry-best secure international trade rail corridor between the United States and its largest trading partner, Mexico.”

CPKC submitted a formal proposal under the CBP Donations Acceptance Program in November 2024, to donate the equipment. The Donation Acceptance Agreement was executed in December 2024, making it one of the program’s fastest agreements to date. The state-of-the-art VACIS system is now operational on the Patrick J. Ottensmeyer International Railway Bridge connecting Laredo to Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico. This year the Ottensmeyer Bridge was expanded with a second span crossing the border.

Pursuant to 6 U.S.C. § 301a, and more generally, the Homeland Security Act of 2002, 6 U.S.C. §§ 112 et seq., as amended, CBP and GSA are authorized to accept donations of real property, personal property (including monetary donations) and non-personal services from private sector and government entities. Accepted donations may be used for port-of-entry construction, alterations, operations, and maintenance activities.

Public-private partnerships are a key component of CBP’s Resource Optimization Strategy and allow CBP to provide new or expanded services and infrastructure at domestic ports of entry. For more information, visit www.cbp.gov/DAP.