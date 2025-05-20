Honoring Governor Kit Bond: Founding Governor of MOHELA and Champion of Higher Education

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Higher Education Loan Authority of Missouri (MOHELA) joins the state and nation in mourning the passing of Governor Christopher “Kit” Bond, who died on May 13, 2025, at the age of 86. Governor Bond’s visionary leadership and enduring commitment to public service were instrumental in the creation of MOHELA, which he signed into law in 1981.

As a dedicated public servant, Kit Bond recognized the transformative power of education. The establishment of MOHELA reflected a bold commitment to expanding access to higher education for Missouri students. Over the past four decades, MOHELA has helped millions of students and families manage the cost of college, thanks to the foundation Governor Bond laid.

“Governor Bond’s legacy is deeply woven into the fabric of MOHELA,” said Scott Giles, Executive Director and CEO of MOHELA. “His belief in the importance of education and opportunity continues to guide our mission every day. We are forever grateful for his leadership and vision.”

Governor Bond’s distinguished career included two terms as Missouri’s governor and four terms in the U.S. Senate. He was widely respected for his bipartisan approach and his work on issues ranging from education and infrastructure to national security and economic development. Further, Governor Bond was noteworthy for fighting for the interests and improving the lives of Missourians.

MOHELA extends its deepest condolences to Governor Bond’s family and loved ones. His legacy lives on in the students we serve and the futures we help build.

