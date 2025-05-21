How Value-Based Healthcare Benefits All of Society; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic, Canada

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Value-based Healthcare: A Smarter Investment for Society; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic, BC, Canada

We must move from “more care” to “better care”, and in doing so, build a healthier, fairer society for all” — Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

SURREY, BC, CANADA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As healthcare systems worldwide grapple with rising costs, unequal outcomes, and uneven access, value-based healthcare is gaining momentum as an innovative and sustainable solution. Unlike traditional models, which reward quantity, value-based care prioritizes outcomes that matter to patients, while controlling costs and improving equity. At its core, value-based care focuses on delivering the proper care, at the right time, for the right reason. And when done right, the societal benefits are profound. In recent newsletters , Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade and the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic highlighted some benefits of value-based care.Healthcare spending consumes a large portion of government budgets. Value-based care improves efficiency by incentivizing evidence-based, coordinated care, saving public funds, and mitigating waste. By focusing on prevention and long-term health outcomes, value-based care reduces hospitalizations and the burden of chronic diseases. This model improves life expectancy and quality of life. It is particularly beneficial in underserved populations.With fewer unnecessary procedures and more emphasis on teamwork, value-based care reduces clinician burnout and fosters a culture of shared purpose. Therefore, healthcare professionals are more fulfilled and stay in the system longer. Additionally, value-based care helps identify disparities and guide targeted interventions by measuring outcomes across population groups. Value-based care ensures that everyone receives high-quality, respectful care regardless of background. Indeed, value-based care benefits all of society.Dr. Bamgbade is a healthcare leader with an interest in value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Iran, Mozambique, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Jamaica, and Canada. He has published 45 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.ReferencesBamgbade OA, Allen AM, Bamgbade DO, Tase NE, Donyagardrad H, Bada BE, Motshana T, Chorna O, Chansa M, Gitonga GG, Khanyile TM, Manuel B, Remwa R, Irakoze A. Periarticular Magnesium Injection Therapy Provides Pain Relief and Enables Steroid Avoidance in Sickle Cell Arthropathy Patients. SVOA Medical Research 2025, 3:3, 84-91.EIN Presswire. Magnesium Injection Provides Value-based Therapy For Arthritis. Fox 59 News 2025 (May 20).EIN Presswire. Medicine Repurposing Enables Value-Based Insomnia And Pain Therapy. CBS 42 News 2025 (May 20).Fernández-Salido M, Alhambra-Borrás T, Casanova G, Garcés-Ferrer J. Value-Based Healthcare Delivery: A Scoping Review. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. 2024, 21(2):134.

