Chairman Capito Talks California Waiver CRA at GOP Leadership Press Conference

To watch Chairman Capito’s remarks, click here or the image above.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, delivered remarks during the weekly Senate GOP Leadership Press Conference on the joint resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) that she introduced to repeal California’s EV waiver that prohibit the sale of new gas-powered light-duty vehicles by 2035.

HIGHLIGHTS:

LEADERSHIP AT EPW: “As Chair of the Environment and Public Works Committee, I am the one who is leading the California waiver Congressional Review Act.”

ON THE CALIFORNIA WAIVER: “The onerous quality of this of this rule is just beyond description, not just the penalties, forcing certain states and certain consumers to purchase a vehicle that they may not want or that they can't find. It really eliminates what I think our country was built on, which is individual choice and making the decisions for yourselves.”

DELAY FROM BIDEN ADMIN: “I think the one thing that's interesting about this mandate is the Biden administration – California asked for this waiver in May of 2023. It was not granted until the very end of December of 2024. You know why? Because they know the American people reject this handily.”

THE CONGRESSIONAL REVIEW ACT: “The Trump administration, under Administrator Zeldin’s leadership, submitted it as a rule, it is a rule submitted to [Congress], it is within the boundaries of the Congressional Review Act.”

# # #