Dr. Galina Shares Expert Insights on Skincare, Thyroid Health, and PCOS for the Summer Season

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the summer months approach, Dr. Galina, a renowned naturopathic and PCOS specialist, emphasizes the importance of maintaining optimal skincare thyroid health, and managing PCOS symptoms. With warmer temperatures and increased outdoor activities, the transition into summer can impact the skin and overall well-being, especially for those managing hormonal conditions. By understanding the connections between skincare, thyroid function, and PCOS management, individuals can create a comprehensive wellness plan for the summer months.The Interconnectedness of Skincare, Thyroid Health, and PCOSSummer’s heat and humidity can exacerbate skin issues, particularly for individuals dealing with PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome). Fluctuating hormones often contribute to acne breakouts, oily skin, and sensitivity. Dr. Galina advises her patients to prioritize lightweight, non-comedogenic skincare products, rich in antioxidants to combat free radical damage from UV exposure. Incorporating gentle exfoliants and hydration-boosting serums helps maintain a healthy skin barrier without overburdening the skin.At the same time, thyroid health plays a significant role in maintaining clear, resilient skin. The thyroid gland is essential for regulating metabolism and body temperature. During the summer, individuals with thyroid disorders may notice changes in energy levels and skin texture. Dr. Galina explains that maintaining hydration and electrolyte balance is crucial for optimal thyroid function, especially during hot weather. Incorporating hydrating, iodine-rich foods like seaweed and leafy greens can support both thyroid health and skin vitality.Managing PCOS symptoms is also closely linked to both thyroid function and skin health. PCOS often disrupts the body’s ability to regulate insulin and maintain stable energy levels, which can be further challenged by heat stress. Dr. Galina advises focusing on cooling, anti-inflammatory foods like berries, cucumber, and mint, while avoiding high-sugar beverages that can spike insulin levels. This dietary approach not only helps balance hormones but also contributes to healthier, clearer skin.A Holistic Approach to Summer WellnessDr. Galina encourages individuals with PCOS and thyroid conditions to be mindful of their bodies as temperatures rise. "By taking a holistic approach—balancing skincare routines with dietary choices and lifestyle adjustments—you can support your body’s unique needs while enjoying the season," she says. Staying active with light exercises, like morning walks or yoga, further promotes hormonal balance and improves skin quality.Individuals can receive more information on personalized care for PCOS, thyroid health, and skincare by visiting Dr. Galina’s website or scheduling a consultation.

