148 Pets of the Homeless Receive Free Veterinary Care at Nationwide Nonprofit’s Wellness Clinic

Feeding Pets of the Homeless leads community-wide effort to provide care for pets of families in crisis

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless, in collaboration with local agencies and volunteers, provided veterinary care and supplies to 148 pets during a free wellness clinic on Saturday, May 17, in Reno, Nev.Held at the St. Vincent’s Dining Room parking lot at 325 Valley Road, the event offered basic exams, vaccinations, microchips, pet food and supplies, human flu shots and 50 spay/neuter vouchers—all at no cost to pet owners experiencing homelessness or extreme financial hardship.“Our mission is to keep people and their pets together—healthy, safe and supported,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder of Feeding Pets of the Homeless. “Every pet helped at this clinic represents a bond we’ve protected and a family we’ve strengthened.”Community partners included Galena Veterinary Hospital, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, Nevada Humane Society, Washoe County Housing and Homeless Services and Northern Nevada Public Health. Their staff and volunteers, alongside the Feeding Pets of the Homeless team, made the event possible.“It is better to have as many of our animals in the area vaccinated as possible to keep preventable disease down,” said Dr. Ford, owner of Galena Veterinary Hospital. “It helps to keep infectious diseases from spreading in all of our pet populations.”Gratitude from pet owners was evident throughout the day. Many expressed emotional thanks for the care their companions received, sharing how much it meant to have their pets seen by professionals when access to veterinary care would otherwise be out of reach.A video recap of the event, featuring real moments from the clinic including interviews with pet owners, volunteers and partners is available on YouTube To learn more about Feeding Pets of the Homeless, support future clinics, or apply to host a sponsored wellness event in your community, visit www.petsofthehomeless.org . Veterinarians and clinics interested in partnering to serve unhoused or low-income pet owners are encouraged to reach out to info@petsofthehomeless.org to explore sponsorship and collaboration opportunities.

