Fish Fund Steering Committee advances work on Call for Proposals, welcomes new members

The agreement on next steps brings the Steering Committee closer to opening its first Call for Proposals. The Fund will receive funding requests for project grants that will support developing and least developed country (LDC) members to implement the Agreement provided they have ratified it.

The Committee welcomed Barbados, The Gambia, Haiti, Mauritius, Peru, the Philippines, Seychelles, and Sierra Leone as new members to represent beneficiary members while acknowledging the contributions of Djibouti, Fiji, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Peru, Saint Lucia, and Senegal, who served on the Committee since January 2024.

Donor representatives to the Fish Fund will rotate at a later stage. Both donors and beneficiaries may rotate their delegates at any time, provided that at least two LDC members remain on the Committee. All Steering Committee members are required to serve a minimum term of one year.

Eligible and interested members will be able to submit calls for proposals when 101 WTO members have deposited their instruments of ratification. Currently, 99 WTO members have deposited their instruments. After the Call for Proposals is launched, the Secretariat of the Fish Fund will receive proposals for a period of approximately three months, after which all applications will be reviewed and submitted to the Steering Committee.

Deputy Director-General Angela Ellard said:

"It is a pleasure to open today’s meeting and see the tremendous progress made as we near entry into force. Everyone’s hard work – donors, beneficiaries, and partners - has paid off.

The Fund is ready to support the members that have deposited their instruments of ratification and, in so doing, committed to a more environmentally and economically sustainable future and healthier oceans."

The Steering Committee also approved the Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning (MEL) Framework for the Fish Fund, a key tool to support the effective implementation of future projects.

Known as the Fish Fund, the WTO Fisheries Subsidies Funding Mechanism was established under Article 7 of the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, which was adopted at the 12th Ministerial Conference in 2022. Developing and LDC members that have ratified the Agreement are eligible to submit projects supporting implementation of the Agreement. The Fish Fund will operate in cooperation with relevant international organizations, such as the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the World Bank.

This was the Steering Committee's fifth meeting since the Fish Fund became ready to accept voluntary contributions from WTO members in November 2022. The contributing members thus far are Australia, Canada, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Liechtenstein, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

A total of 111 ratifications from WTO members are needed for the Agreement to enter into force. So far,99 instruments of acceptance of the Agreement have been received. The full list is available here.

More information on the Fish Fund is available here.