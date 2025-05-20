Krispy Kreme, Inc. Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Stockholders of the Class Action Lawsuit Against DNUT

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) securities between February 25, 2025 and May 7, 2025. Krispy Kreme produced doughnuts.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) Misled Investors Regarding its McDonald's Partnership

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) demand for Krispy Kreme products declined materially at McDonald’s locations after the initial marketing launch; (2) demand at McDonald’s locations was a driver of declining average sales per door per week; (3) the partnership with McDonald’s was not profitable; (4) the foregoing posed a substantial risk to maintaining the partnership with McDonald’s; and (5) as a result, the Company would pause expansion into new McDonald’s locations.

The complaint alleges that on May 8, 2025, Krispy Kreme released its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting its "[n]et revenue was $375.2 million . . . a decline of 15.3%" and a "[n]et [l]oss [of] $33.4 million, compared to prior year net loss of $6.7 million." Additionally, Krispy Kreme announced that it is "reassessing [its] deployment schedule together with McDonald's" and "withdrawing its prior full year outlook and not updating it" due in part to "uncertainty around the McDonald's deployment schedule," the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of Krispy Kreme shares fell by nearly 25%, harming investors.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Krispy Kreme, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class are required to file their papers with the court by July 15, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

