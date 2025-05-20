Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “Company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the nine individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the Company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 20, 2025 was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

Director Number of Votes

FOR Number of Votes

AGAINST Percentage of Votes

FOR John E.F. Armstrong 269,311,169 463,658 99.83% Jeane L. Hull 267,462,977 2,311,850 99.14% Carin S. Knickel 266,632,961 3,141,866 98.84% Peter Kukielski 269,304,180 470,647 99.83% George E. Lafond 269,233,637 541,190 99.80% Stephen A. Lang 268,897,230 877,597 99.68% Colin Osborne 265,834,123 3,940,703 98.54% Paula C. Rogers 266,716,907 3,057,919 98.87% David S. Smith 269,234,542 540,285 99.80%

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused critical minerals company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay’s operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum. Hudbay’s growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona (United States), the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: “We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities.” Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé

Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Analysis and External Communications

(416) 814-4387

investor.relations@hudbay.com

Legal Disclaimer:

