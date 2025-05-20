Bullion Mart Launches Exclusive Dealer Program — Wholesale Pricing on Bullion and Jewelry with Instant Availability

Bullion Mart Limited

Bullion Mart’s Dealer Program offers wholesale bullion & jewelry at Dubai/India prices with no wait—ready for instant shipping or pickup.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bullion Mart, one of Canada’s most trusted names in precious metals, is proud to announce the official launch of its Dealer Program — a powerful initiative that gives dealers and wholesalers across Canada and beyond direct access to wholesale pricing on bullion and jewelry, with no delays and ready-to-ship inventory.This new program is set to redefine how precious metals and fine jewelry are sourced by dealers, wholesalers, and independent retailers, offering them competitive pricing that matches the markets of Dubai and India, along with the efficiency and reliability that Bullion Mart is renowned for.Unlock Wholesale AdvantageWith the Dealer Program, Bullion Mart is opening the doors of opportunity to a broader range of businesses. Whether you are an established bullion dealer, a wholesaler, a pawnshop owner, or a jeweler looking to expand your inventory at lower costs, Bullion Mart’s new platform offers wholesale access to gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products, as well as a growing selection of fine jewelry.“This is more than a program — it’s a partnership opportunity,” says Moniruz Zaman, CEO of Bullion Mart. “We understand the pain points dealers often face, including high premiums, long wait times, and inconsistent supply. Our Dealer Program removes those barriers. We're offering transparent wholesale pricing, real-time inventory, and lightning-fast fulfillment — all from a trusted Canadian supplier.”What Makes Bullion Mart’s Dealer Program Different?Wholesale Bullion Pricing: Buy gold and silver bars, coins, and rounds at discounted dealer rates directly through Bullion Mart’s exclusive program.Jewelry at Dubai and India Prices: Dealers now have the unique advantage of sourcing 22K and 24K gold jewelry at prices comparable to those found in Dubai and India — a massive edge in the competitive jewelry market.No Waiting, No Hassles: All products listed on Bullion Mart’s website are in stock and ready for immediate pickup or shipping, ensuring that dealers can maintain consistent stock and respond to market demands without delays.Fast Nationwide Delivery: Whether you're located in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, or anywhere else in Canada, Bullion Mart offers quick and secure delivery options to ensure your orders arrive safely and on time.Trusted Canadian Brand: With a strong industry reputation, years of experience, and a robust international network, Bullion Mart stands as a reliable wholesale partner for dealers across North America and beyond.A Game Changer for Canadian DealersBullion Mart's Dealer Program comes at a time when demand for physical gold and silver is on the rise, and dealers are looking for better margins and stronger supply chains.With the Canadian market often facing higher premiums and restricted supply, Bullion Mart’s initiative addresses these challenges head-on. By offering access to global pricing benchmarks like those in Dubai and India, the company empowers Canadian dealers to compete internationally and serve their clients with better pricing and product variety.A Seamless Online ExperienceAll products offered under the Dealer Program are featured on Bullion Mart’s official website, www.bullionmart.ca . Dealers can log in to access their exclusive pricing, browse inventory in real time, place orders 24/7, and arrange for pickup or shipping within minutes.“Our platform is built to serve dealers efficiently,” adds Zaman. “We’ve streamlined the process so that from the moment you log in, you’re accessing live inventory, competitive pricing, and a seamless buying experience.”Who Should Apply?The Dealer Program is ideal for:Precious metal dealers and wholesalersJewelry retailers and manufacturersGoldsmiths and pawnshopsInvestors who buy in bulkE-commerce resellers and marketplace tradersGetting Started Is EasyInterested businesses can apply online through Bullion Mart’s official website. Once approved, they gain instant access to dealer-level pricing, real-time inventory, and exclusive updates on new arrivals and special offers.There’s no hidden fee, no membership cost, and no minimum order requirement to get started — making it easy for businesses of all sizes to join and benefit.About Bullion MartBullion Mart is a leading precious metal dealer based in Toronto, Canada, specializing in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bullion from top global mints and refineries. The company has built a strong reputation for trust, transparency, and competitive pricing, serving retail investors, wholesalers, and institutional clients alike.With the introduction of the Dealer Program, Bullion Mart continues to uphold its mission: to make bullion and jewelry accessible, affordable, and profitable for dealers and resellers around the world.Join the Dealer Program today and take your bullion and jewelry business to the next level — with the power of wholesale pricing, immediate availability, and unmatched global value.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.