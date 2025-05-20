Pixalate Releases Q1 2025 APAC Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Rankings for Mobile Apps & Web: Verve (36%) Leads in Australia on Google Play Store and Ranks No. 1 (45%) on Apple App Store in Singapore 

According to Pixalate’s research, Google AdExchange ranks No. 1 for web SSP market share in Singapore (21%), China (55%), India (47%), Australia (19%), and Japan (35%); For mobile apps, Mintegral (40%) ranks No. 1 in India for Google Play Store apps and Verve (59%) is No. 1 in Australia in the Apple App Store

London, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q1 2025 Asia-Pacific (APAC) Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for China , Japan , Australia , Singapore , and India . The reports reveal SSP market share across mobile apps and the web.

The report rankings incorporate sellers within the SupplyChain Object (SCO), meaning all sellers involved in the sale of an impression receive market share credit (i.e., in the case of reselling).

In addition to the China , Japan , Australia , Singapore and India reports, Pixalate also released SSP market share rankings for the United States (U. S.), Canada , the United Kingdom , France , Spain , Ukraine , the Netherlands , Mexico and Brazil .





Web SSP Market Share Leaders in APAC

Rank China Japan Singapore India Australia 1 Google AdExchange (55%) Google Ad Exchange (35%) Google Ad Exchange (21%) Google AdExchange (47%) Google Ad Exchange (19%) 2 Venatus (11%) fluct, inc. (32%) Publift (11%) AdaptMX (10%) Publift (17%) 3 Cafemedia/Raptive (8%) AdaptMX (9%) Vidazoo Ltd (8%) Cpmstar (6%) Cafemedia/Raptive (11%)





Mobile App SSP Market Share Leaders in APAC

Google Play Store





Rank China Japan Singapore India Australia 1 Adinmo (45%) Google Ad Exchange (48%) Inmobi (34%) Mintegral (40%) Verve (36%) 2 Verve (9%) OpenX (24%) Verve (23%) Google Ad Exchange (19%) Google Ad Exchange (11%) 3 Gadsme (8%) Liftoff (14%) zMaticoo (15%) Verve (15%) Equativ (8%)

Apple App Store





Rank China Japan Singapore India Australia 1 Google AdExchange (35%) Google AdExchange (37%) Verve (45%) Google Ad Exchange (20%) Verve (59%) 2 Verve (17%) Verve (26%) Inmobi (19%) Algorix (20%) Google Ad Exchange (18%) 3 Chartboost (12%) OpenX (25%) Google Ad Exchange (11%) Verve (19%) OpenX (13%)

To compile the research in this series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 2.4 billion CTV impressions across 5,000+ Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV Store apps, over 17.7 billion mobile impressions across over 300,000+ apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store (including apps deemed delisted by Pixalate), and over 4.6 billion impressions on desktop and mobile web traffic in March 2025 to reveal the regional ranking of SSPs for open programmatic ads sold.

About Pixalate





Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com





Disclaimer

The content of this press release and the Q1 2025 Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports, reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.





