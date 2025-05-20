Westrock Coffee Company to Participate in TD Cowen's' 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating in TD Cowen's 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference.

TD Cowen's 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference is taking place on June 3 - 4, 2025, at the Conrad New York Downtown in New York, NY. The conference incorporates presentations, fireside chats, and innovative panel discussions, hosted by members of the TD Cowen research team, that focus on various aspects of the Consumer industry.

Westrock Coffee Co-Founder and CEO, Scott Ford, will participate in a live, in-person panel discussion alongside Verve Coffee Roasters CEO, Colby Barr. The panel will take place on June 3rd from 9:30 to 10:10 AM ET, focusing on growth and innovation in the coffee category.

Ford and Barr were selected for their proven leadership in scaling mission-driven coffee businesses and for their forward-thinking approaches to sustainability, technology, and brand differentiation within the coffee space.

About Westrock Coffee Company

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial, CPG, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries. For more information, please visit www.investors.westrockcoffee.com.

About TD Securities

As a leading corporate and investment bank, TD Securities offers a wide range of integrated capital markets products and services. Our corporate, government, and institutional clients choose us for our innovation, execution, and experience.

With more than 7,100 professionals operating out of 34 cities across the globe, we help clients meet their needs today and prepare for tomorrow. Our services include underwriting and distributing new issues, providing trusted advice and industry-leading insight, extending access to global markets, and delivering integrated transaction banking solutions.

TD Cowen is a division of TD Securities. As part of TD Securities' broader suite of integrated capital markets products and services, our offering includes investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, outsourced trading, and commission management services.

We are growth-oriented, people-focused, and community-minded. As a team, we work to deliver value for our clients every day.

