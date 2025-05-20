Governor Abbott Announces Record-Breaking $46.3 Million In Grants To Serve Veterans And Their Families

TEXAS, May 20 - May 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $46,315,000 million in Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants will be distributed to 175 organizations across the state. Approved by TVC Commissioners at their meeting last week, FVA grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations and local government agencies throughout Texas that provide direct services to veterans and their families. The grants are expected to serve more than 40,000 veterans and their families.



“Texas is forever indebted to the brave men and women who answered the call to serve in our nation's military,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas is home to over 1.5 million veterans—more than any other state. This has shaped our mission to provide wide-ranging services for veterans and their families. With over $46,315,000 million in state grants, Texas will help thousands of veterans and their families access vital support and resources needed to thrive in our great state. Texas will always support our veterans and honor their sacrifices to our state and our nation.”



“Veterans receive vital services and assistance from these nonprofits and local governments across the state,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner. “From clinical counseling to housing and financial assistance to legal services, these Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grants will help thousands of Texas veterans and their family members.”



The FVA grants help fund the following services and support:

• Clinical counseling

• Employment support

• Financial assistance

• Home modification

• Homeless veteran support

• Peer support services

• Pro bono legal services

• Referral services

• Supportive services

• Transportation programs and services

• Veteran Treatment Courts



Texas veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses in need of resources and assistance can find organizations that serve their area by county with the Grant Services Directory at tvc.texas.gov/fund.



Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.



Since 2009 through the current 2025-2026 grant cycle, over $359 million in grant funding has been awarded through 1,600 FVA grants.



The Texas Veterans Commission advocates for and provides superior services that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families, and survivors. The TVC assists veterans with receiving their benefits, provides funding to agencies which provide direct services to veterans and administers the Hazlewood Act education benefits.



Learn more at tvc.texas.gov.