ABSOLUTE CAPITAL RECEIVES “BEST MODEL MARKETPLACE” DISTINCTION IN 2025 AMERICA’S BEST TAMPS GUIDE BY THE WEALTH ADVISOR

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Capital, which provides financial advisors with a turnkey asset management platform for the direct management of held-away assets in workplace retirement accounts -- such as 401(k)s, 403(b) and 457 accounts -- has received a Special Distinction in the “Best Model Marketplace” category of The Wealth Advisor’s 2025 America’s Best TAMPS Guide. Absolute Capital’s TAMP—the Workplace Investment Navigator (WIN) platform — offers advisors access to more than 350 vetted strategist/manager models for their clients' held-away 401(k) accounts.

The Wealth Advisor’s 2025 America’s Best TAMPS Guide is compiled based on the results of an independent survey of The Wealth Advisor’s registered subscribers, which was conducted in December 2024. According to the publication, advisors view TAMPs (Turnkey Asset Management Programs) as essential business partners rather than discretionary tools, making excellence in technology, support, investment options, and professional development critical to success.

"We’re thrilled to be recognized for our innovative TAMP solution that makes it easier for more individuals to have professionally advised 401(k), 403(b) and 457 accounts while they are still working," said Brenden Gebben, CEO of Absolute Capital. “We’re focused on providing what truly matters to advisors and their clients—seamless access to high-quality, flexible investment models that advisors can customize for individual client needs in held-away accounts that traditionally receive less attention."

This achievement speaks to the impact Absolute Capital's focused solution has made in the industry. Absolute Capital highlights within the 2025 America’s Best TAMPS Guide include:

• One of the top 10 fastest-growing TAMPs*

• Best Model Marketplace Special Distinction: More than 350 investment models: mutual fund and ETF models; proprietary mutual funds; equity SMAs; fixed - income, SMAs; BRI, target-risk and goals-based strategies; advisor-directed UMAs/multi-strategy accounts



About Absolute Capital

Absolute Capital is a technology-focused firm supporting advisors in managing their clients’ held-away 401(k), 403(b) and 457 accounts before there is a break in service. Their ground-breaking Workplace Investment Navigator (WIN) platform is designed to empower advisors in managing clients' workplace retirement accounts without becoming plan advisors. With WIN, investment advisors can compliantly manage held-away client assets without the security issues of client credential utilization, while also enhancing their practice efficiency using the platform’s fully automating billing, trading and reporting. WIN's secure platform features more than 350 portfolio managers and models. For more information, visit www.abscap.com.

* 2025 America’s Best TAMPs was published by The Wealth Advisor in March, 2025. Each TAMP included in American’s Best TAMPs 2025 is based on the results of an independent survey of all Wealth Advisor subscribers. The methodology used for this survey was deployed in December 2024. Each TAMP provider paid the same sponsorship fee to be listed in America’s Best TAMPs. Sponsorship fee has no tie-in or connection to survey results.

