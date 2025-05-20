Scalise Talks Trump Meeting with House GOP

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), Chairman Mark Green (R-Tenn.), Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), and Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.) to discuss President Trump’s meeting with House Republicans this morning, where President Trump emphasized that failure on the one big, beautiful bill is not an option. Leader Scalise described how this bill would prevent large tax hikes, cut wasteful spending to lower inflation, provide long-awaited technology for Border Patrol Agents, and unleash American energy production to lower prices at the gas pump. Leader Scalise highlighted how by opposing this bill, Democrats are voting for a tax hike on hardworking low and middle-income families.

“Well, this morning, President Trump had a strong and clear message to a packed House Republican conference. And that is after months of long, intense discussions over really important differences and issues, this one big, beautiful bill has come through the committee process, and it's time to end the negotiations, unify behind this bill, and get it passed on to the Senate. And what President Trump really talked about was the things that we all talked about during the campaign, how important it was to prevent a tax increase on working-class families. Low and middle-income families would see a large, painful tax increase if this bill were not to happen.”

On Democrats voting against a secure border:

“And look, we all know every Democrat is going to vote no. They've bragged about it. They are fighting tooth and nail to stop us from preventing a tax increase. Democrats also made it clear they want open borders, and they sure don't want the provisions of this bill, as Chairman Green and Chairman Jordan talked about, that will give our Border Patrol Agents the tools they've been asking for for years to finally have the technology to be able to compete with the drug cartels and have better tools than the cartels of Mexico have to secure our border, to complete construction of the wall, to deport criminals who came to America to harm our citizens. And President Trump is finally following through on that promise to secure our border, but he needs more tools to do it.”

On the one big, beautiful bill unleashing economic growth:

“Something we also ran on was producing more energy in America. And this bill reverses the Biden-era policies that shut off American energy, making our country more dependent on hostile nations, giving Putin billions of dollars a month more to fund his war in Ukraine by shutting American energy off. This bill opens it back up again. It generates more money. It generates opportunities for families. It generates higher wages for hardworking taxpayers. It will generate real economic growth to lower inflation, to lower costs at the grocery store, to lower interest rates, all the things that 77 million voters gave us a mandate to go deliver on. I know we've got a few final issues to resolve, but as President Trump said today, it's time to stop the talking, and we need action. We need to deliver for those families who have been waiting way too long for the results that are in this one big, beautiful bill. A lot of great policies to deliver for those families is just waiting. We're going to deliver this week. We're going to bring the bill. Failure absolutely is not an option. We've got to get this done.”

