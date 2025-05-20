INVESTOR ALERT: Cohen Milstein Investigates Claims Against GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) on Behalf of Investors

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC is investigating GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) and certain of its officers and/or directors for potential securities fraud or other securities violations following a complaint recently filed by the Department of Justice alleging unlawful business practices involving a Medicare Advantage kickback scheme.

If you are an investor in GoHealth, Inc. and purchased shares of GoHealth between 2016 and May 1, 2025, please consider contacting Cohen Milstein to learn more about our investigation.

[Click here for information about the investigation]

If you’d like to obtain additional information or assist in this investigation, please contact Molly J. Bowen, a partner at Cohen Milstein, at (202) 408-4600 or mbowen@cohenmilstein.com.

Background

On May 1, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a False Claims Act complaint against GoHealth and several health insurance companies and insurance broker organizations, alleging “that from 2016 through at least 2021, the defendant insurers paid hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal kickbacks to the defendant brokers in exchange for enrollments into the insurers’ Medicare Advantage plans.”

On news of the DOJ’s lawsuit, GoHealth’s stock price fell $1.09 per share, or 10.35%, to close at $9.44 per share on May 1, 2025.

We are investigating GoHealth and certain officers and directors’ conduct leading up to the stock drop.

About Cohen Milstein

With over 100 attorneys in eight offices, Cohen Milstein is one of the nation’s leading plaintiffs’ law firms. Our Securities Litigation & Investor Protection practice has recovered billions of dollars for investors, including most recently a $1 billion settlement in In re Wells Fargo Securities Litigation. The Securities Litigation team is routinely ranked and recognized by industry trade publications like The Legal 500, Chambers USA, and Law360 for its excellence in securities litigation.

CONTACT:

Molly Bowen, Esq.

Licensed in DC, Florida, and Ohio

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC

1100 New York Avenue, N.W., Eighth Floor

Washington, D.C. 20005

Phone: (888) 240-0775 or (202) 408-4600

Email: mbowen@cohenmilstein.com

Website: www.cohenmilstein.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.