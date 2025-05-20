Governor Hochul Announces Historic Investments to Secure a Sustai...

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed new legislation as part of the FY26 Enacted Budget to make major investments in New York’s environmental sustainability, agricultural industry, and state park system, including a historic $1 billion toward a cleaner and more sustainable New York. The Budget includes support for the Unplug & Play initiative which encourages New Yorkers to lead healthy and active lives through NYSWIMS, NYBRICKS, and NYPLAYS, crucial upgrades to public spaces from local playgrounds to the New York State Fairgrounds, hazardous waste removal and environmental clean-up efforts in disadvantaged communities, and the preservation of our waterways and farmlands. Governor Hochul’s proposed budget will provide the funding New York needs to protect and enhance our natural resources, expand our outdoor recreation opportunities, and drive economic growth through sustainable agriculture and eco-tourism.

“Here in New York, we take pride in our state’s plentiful and varied natural resources, from our lakes and rivers that provide clean drinking water to our vast state parks that encourage us to get outside and explore.” Governor Hochul said. “We have secured a record $1 billion to build a greener, more sustainable New York as well as key investments to construct more playgrounds, swimming pools, and community centers that provide greater access to outdoor recreation. We’re doing all of this while maintaining our longstanding commitment to New York farmers, ensuring they remain the backbone of our economic sector by investing in dairy producers, affordable farmworker housing, and local food supply chains."

$1 Billion Sustainable Future Program

Governor Hochul’s Sustainable Future Program represents the largest climate investment in New York’s history, delivering over $1 billion in targeted funding to lower emissions, reduce household energy costs, and spur green job growth across every corner of the state. As enacted in the FY2026 Budget, the program dedicates more than $450 million to reducing building emissions – investing in energy-efficient retrofits, clean heating technologies like heat pumps, and expanded programs like EmPower Plus and Clean Green Schools. It also advances next-generation infrastructure, with over $200 million for thermal energy networks, including projects at SUNY and CUNY campuses and state and municipal facilities. To accelerate the shift to clean transportation, more than $250 million will support electric school buses, fast-charging stations, and NYSERDA’s Charge Ready NY initiative. Another $200 million will drive the expansion of renewable energy through projects led by NYPA and local governments, and by modernizing grid infrastructure.

Encouraging New Yorkers to Unplug & Play

Governor Hochul’s budget commits over $200 million for OPRHP and partner agencies to invest in various grant programs that will continue the New York Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NYSWIMS) program supporting municipalities in the renovation and construction of inground pools. The funding also supports municipalities and nonprofits in undertaking high-impact community center projects through the New York Building Recreational Infrastructure for Communities, Kids, and Seniors (NYBRICKS) program and launches New York Places for Learning, Activity, and Youth Socialization (NYPLAYS) which will help New York communities construct new playgrounds and renovate existing playgrounds.

Investing in Our State Park System

The budget includes over $200 million for New York State Parks to invest in enhancing and improving state parks. This substantial level of funding will aid the ongoing transformation of New York’s flagship parks and support critical infrastructure projects throughout the park system.

Investing in State Fairgrounds

The Budget provides an additional $35 million in capital projects investments at the State Fairgrounds, including upgrading stages and the Expo Center for year-round festivals and music events.

Reauthorizing the Superfund Program

$1.25 billion over ten years is included in the FY26 Budget for a newly reauthorized 10-year Hazardous Waste Superfund. This additional funding over the coming decade will continue the effort to remediate and restore industrial sites containing significant levels of hazardous waste, particularly in disadvantaged communities.

Committing to Environmental Conservation

The budget also maintains a strong commitment to environmental conservation with a $425 million Environmental Protection Fund (EPF). This funding bolsters a wide array of vital programs, including land acquisition for habitat and open space preservation, climate change mitigation and adaptation initiatives, water quality improvement projects, support for state and local parks and recreation, and the promotion of sustainable solid waste management and recycling.

Following the EPF land acquisition support, this budget also reduces financial hurdles for nonprofit land conservation efforts by exempting property conveyances for open space, parks, or historic preservation from certain additional taxes.

This budget also includes $500 million for clean water infrastructure investments. This ongoing commitment aims to address critical needs such as upgrading aging systems, combating flooding, restoring waterways, protecting private well owners, and replacing lead service lines, all while relieving costs to municipalities. This investment underscores the Governor's continued commitment to ensuring clean, safe drinking water for all New Yorkers.

Advancing the Sustainability of New York’s Agricultural Industry

The $425 million Environmental Protection Fund also invests over $90 million in agricultural stewardship programs. This record-breaking funding supports a variety of programs that implement climate resilient and best management practices on farms, and help protect farmland. This investment comes as the 2022 Census of Agriculture outlined a concerning trend in U.S. agriculture: fewer farms, reduced farmland, and larger average farm sizes.

New York is the fifth largest milk-producing state in the nation, with dairy farming accounting for half of New York’s agricultural economy. Building on last year's commitments to the dairy sectors, the Budget includes $10 million for the second round of the Dairy Modernization Grant Program and provides additional funding to research and implement climate-resilient practices on dairy farms.

Expanding Affordable Farmworker Housing

Safe and affordable housing for farmworkers is essential to maintaining a robust and sustainable agricultural industry. To help farmers address aging infrastructure and updated housing standards, the FY26 Enacted Budget increases funding for the Farmworker Housing Program to $20 million and provides increased maximum loan flexibility to help farms provide safer, healthier housing for their workforce while continuing to meet their production goals.

The FY 2026 Enacted Budget builds on Governor Hochul’s support for the agricultural industry by including over $60 million in total local assistance to support local farmers and producers through key programs focused on research, education, and marketing. In addition, the Budget: