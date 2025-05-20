Submit Release
AirQualityFrank.com Spotlights Two Essential Books for Healthier Homes, Better Breathing and Mold Exposure

Things You Don't Want To Know About Mold...But Should!

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirQualityFrank.com is pleased to announce the featured availability of two essential books that empower readers to make healthier, more informed choices about the spaces they live in:

BREATHE – An Allergy Sufferer’s Guide to Buying or Renting a Home

This comprehensive guide is designed for allergy sufferers, renters, homebuyers, and real estate professionals who want to avoid health hazards hidden in plain sight. With actionable advice, checklists, and clear insights, BREATHE helps readers recognize environmental red flags before signing a lease or mortgage—ultimately leading to better indoor air quality and healthier living spaces.

Things You Don’t Want to Know About Mold But Should. The Mould and Mycotoxins Handbook

Written by leading Canadian mold expert Frank Haverkate, this eye-opening book sheds light on the hidden dangers of mold in homes and workplaces. With decades of field experience, Haverkate reveals what many in the industry won’t—how mold truly impacts health, how it’s often misdiagnosed or overlooked, and what can be done to properly detect and address it. This book is a must-read for homeowners, renters, property managers, and anyone concerned about indoor environmental quality.

Now Available at AirQualityFrank.com

Both titles are available for purchase at AirQualityFrank.com, where readers can access tools, resources, and expert insights aimed at improving air quality and promoting healthier lifestyles.

About AirQualityFrank.com

AirQualityFrank.com is an educational platform focused on raising awareness about the impact of indoor air quality on health. By providing trusted resources, expert knowledge, and real-world guidance, the site helps individuals and families take control of their environment and breathe easier.
To learn more or to order the featured books, visit www.AirQualityFrank.com.

Frank Haverkate
Air Quality Frank
+1 905-808-5757
