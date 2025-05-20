WISeKey International Holding Ltd Announces Agenda Items to be Approved by Shareholders at its 2025 Annual General Meeting Scheduled for June 19, 2025



Zug, Switzerland, May 20, 2025 – Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey” or the “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that the Board of Directors has submitted its proposals for shareholder approval at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM“). The 2025 AGM will be held at 2:00 p.m. CEST on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at the offices of Homburger AG, Prime Tower, Hardstrasse 201, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland.

Key items that the Board of Directors recommends shareholders to approve include, among other things:

Approval of the Annual Report 2024, including the audited consolidated and statutory financial statements;

Discharge of the Board and Executive Management for their activities during the financial year ended December 31, 2024;

Increase of the capital band Amendment of Article 4a of the Articles of Association to increase the upper limit of the capital band from CHF 585,875.16 to CHF 636,095.10, thereby authorizing the Board of Directors to increase the share capital within a revised band of CHF 391,700.96 to CHF 636,095.10;

Increase of the conditional share capital: Amendment of Article 4b letter a of the Articles of Association to increase the Company’s conditional share capital for convertible and similar financial instruments from CHF 31,917.40 (319,174 Class B Shares) to CHF 168,031.70 (1,680,317 Class B Shares); Amendment of Article 4b letter b of the Articles of Association to increase the conditional share capital for share-based compensation plans from 176,430 Class B Shares to 400,000 Class B Shares;

Re-election of all eight current members of the Board of Directors for a term extending until the conclusion of the next AGM;

Re-election of the Nomination & Compensation Committee; and,

Re-election of the statutory auditor and the Independent Proxy.

Shareholders may attend the AGM in person at the venue. Shareholders may also exercise their voting rights by giving electronic or written voting instructions to the independent voting rights representative, as further described in the Company’s invitation to the 2025 AGM published on the date of this press release, or by giving proxy to a representative.

