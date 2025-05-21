NASA ASTRONAUT ROBERT 'HOOT' GIBSON TO APPEAR AT THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE

Former NASA astronaut Robert "Hoot" Gibson

National Space Society Annual Event Will Be Held on June 19-22 in Orlando, FL

Mr. Gibson is an icon in spaceflight ... We’re thrilled to have a pioneer of the shuttle program at the ISDC conference.” — Isaac Arthur, President of the National Space Society

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Space Society is pleased to announce that former NASA astronaut Robert “Hoot” Gibson will appear at its annual International Space Development Conference® (ISDC®) , alongside a number of other former and current astronauts. The conference will he held on June 19-22 in Orlando, Florida, at the Rosen Centre Hotel.“Mr. Gibson is an icon in spaceflight,” said Isaac Arthur, president of the NSS. “He started flying on the shuttle in its first few years of operation and retired from NASA after almost two decades of service and five shuttle flights. We’re thrilled to have a pioneer of the shuttle program at the ISDC conference.”Gibson flew five missions aboard the space shuttle, ranging from 1984 to 1995, serving as both pilot and commander. He further participated in the investigation that followed the Challenger accident, which killed seven astronauts, in 1986, and was central to the redesign and recertification of the shuttle’s solid rocket boosters (SRBs). On his final flight in 1995, the shuttle Atlantis docked with the Russian Mir space station, with the shuttle crew and Russian cosmonauts participating in a number of activities.Prior to his career at NASA, Gibson served in the U.S. Navy, eventually rising to the rank of Captain. He graduated from the Navy’s Test Pilot school and Top Gun school and flew fighter jets from carriers stationed in Southeast Asia and elsewhere. He was described by former astronaut and NASA Administrator Charles Bolden as one of the best pilots he ever met. Gibson has accrued over 6,000 hours in a variety of high-performance aircraft.After his NASA career, Gibson was a pilot for Southwest Airlines, then became the CEO of the Benson Space Company. He has served on the boards of various aviation-related nonprofits as well.Gibson’s many awards include the Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) Louis Bleriot Medal and the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Freedom of Flight Award. Military awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal; the Distinguished Flying Cross; the Navy Commendation Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.Gibson will be a featured panelist and speaker for multiple sessions at the ISDC, including for students and STEM education. The conference runs from June 19-22 at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, Florida, and more information can be found at the conference website, isdc.nss.org ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizens’ voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.

