Wildfire Awareness Month: Kuderer reminds homeowners to review policies 

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer urged homeowners to consider fire threats and review their insurance policies with fire season approaching.

May is Wildfire Awareness Month, an opportunity for people, communities and agencies to take simple steps to reduce wildfire risk through mitigation and preparation.

“We’ve seen wildfire threats increasing for years as our summers get hotter and drier as a result of climate change,” Kuderer said. “That’s putting more people and their homes in danger, and May is the perfect time to make sure you’re as prepared as you can be, both in terms of personal safety and financial protection.”

The Gray and Oregon Road fires in August of 2023 destroyed 366 homes and burned more than 20,000 acres outside of Spokane. About two-thirds of the insured homes paid out 100% of their dwelling coverage, meaning those homeowners were likely underinsured and didn’t have sufficient coverage to replace their destroyed homes.

“It’s a good idea to check in with your agent or insurance company once a year and evaluate your coverage,” Kuderer said. “Remember, your coverage isn’t about your home’s value; it’s about what it would take to fully reconstruct your home from the ground up.”

Homeowners in wildfire-threatened areas should also consider additional living expense coverage, which provides funds for temporary housing for a set period of time while your home is being repaired. This coverage needs to be at least available to provide funds for 2 years after the wildfire.

What you can do to prepare

Guy Gifford, assistant division manager of the Department of Natural Resources’ Community Wildfire Resistance Program, appeared on the OIC Answers podcast to share wildfire preparation tips.

Gifford’s recommendations:

Check around your house for small, flammable materials that could ignite, like dry needles, moss and leaves on the roof, in the gutters and around the foundation of the home.

Check your door seals, especially around the garage door. During a fire, embers can blow in through faulty door seals and ignite materials inside the home.

Check the landscaping around your home, in three separate zones. Zone 1 is the first 5 feet around your home and structures, like decks. Check for burnable materials, like bark-based mulch, leaves and needles under your deck or planters. Zone 2 is 5 to 30 feet around the home, like your yard and garden. Keep your potentially flammable items in islands, separated by stretches of yard or pavers. Zone 3 is beyond 30 feet — the area you typically don’t maintain on a regular basis. Trim trees so there’s 5 feet between branches, and branches start 10 feet up; this makes it more difficult for flames to climb the trees.



Resources from DNR

DNR offers the Wildfire Ready program, where a local expert can visit your home, walk you through potential fire threats and recommend improvements and areas for cleanup to protect your home. You can also request a forester to check the woods around your home and offer ideas to reduce fire intensity.

DNR also offers small community grants (up to $4,000) through Firewise USA to help improve a neighborhood’s resiliency.

DNR maintains a state fire danger and outdoor burning map, as well.

The OIC also recommends the IBHS Wildfire Prepared Home designation program, which helps homeowners take preventative measures for their homes and yards to protect against wildfires.