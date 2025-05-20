Seven Star FX Marks 20 Years with $20 No Deposit Bonus for New Traders

A globally regulated STP broker launches risk-free trading opportunity through MetaTrader 5 as part of global anniversary celebration.

London, UK , May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven Star FX is celebrating 20+ years at the forefront of global forex trading by launching a $20 No Deposit Bonus, giving new clients a secure and risk-free way to experience the live market. As a globally regulated STP broker, the company continues to support traders with fast execution, transparent pricing, and access to over 120 instruments through industry-leading platforms like MetaTrader 5.With this promotional offer, the company demonstrates its willingness to provide traders with dependable tools and tailored support from the outset of their forex trading journey.



Seven Star FX

Since 2004, Seven Star FX has been instrumental in shaping trading experiences for clients across more than 65 countries. The $20 No Deposit Bonus offers first-time users a unique opportunity to engage in live foreign exchange markets without the need for an initial deposit. This initiative lowers the entry barrier and allows beginners to build trading confidence with professional-grade tools. Through access to industry-leading forex trading platforms like MetaTrader 5, users benefit from advanced charting, real-time data, and fast order execution, which are features trusted by experienced traders worldwide. Designed to support individuals at every stage of their forex trading journey, this powerhouse broker’s infrastructure transforms market exposure into informed, confident decision-making.

“We are proud to have built long-lasting trust in the forex market over the past 20 years,” the company spokesperson said. “This bonus offer is our way of inviting new clients to explore our platform with confidence and no pressure. As a globally regulated STP broker, we believe in providing the kind of tools and support that traders need to grow — starting from day one.”

Seven Star FX clients also have access to trading on both MT4 and MetaTrader 5, platforms known for powerful analytics, one-click execution, and customizable strategies. The broker also offers deep liquidity, low spreads, and access to over 120 instruments, such as currencies, commodities, metals, and indices, creating a flexible and dynamic trading environment for all types of traders.

As part of its continued focus on performance and trader empowerment, the broker offers tools that enhance every phase of the forex trading journey. With flexible leverage up to 1000:1, a risk-free demo account, and fast withdrawals that provide quick access to funds, traders are equipped to operate with confidence. Paired with access to industry-leading forex trading platforms, these features create a seamless and adaptable trading experience for both beginners and professionals alike.

Seamless trading extends beyond tools and technology as it also depends on timely, reliable support. That’s why this broker is recognized for its dedicated 24-hour multilingual customer service, helping traders resolve issues in real time, no matter the time zone or volume of activity. This unwavering client support earns it a 4.8/5 Trustpilot rating and a strong global footprint. It reinforces its standing as a trusted partner in the financial markets and a provider of industry-leading forex trading platforms.

To learn more or to claim the $20 No Deposit Bonus, traders can visit www.sevenstarfx.com.

About Seven Star FX

Seven Star FX is an established name in global online trading, trusted by clients in over 65 countries since 2004. Licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC), the firm operates as a globally regulated STP broker, offering direct access to the world’s financial markets. Traders rely on the firm’s deep liquidity, competitive pricing, and fast execution through advanced platforms such as MetaTrader 5 and MT4. With a sharp focus on performance and transparency, the brokerage delivers a stable and secure environment for retail and institutional traders aiming to succeed in today’s dynamic forex landscape.

Media Contact

Seven Star FX

Address: 123 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3XS, United Kingdom

Phone: +44 20 7946 0633

Website: www.sevenstarfx.com















