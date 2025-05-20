Gavin Swartzman To Join Christie’s International Real Estate as President

Swartzman was CEO of one of the largest real estate brokerage firms in North America and has partnered with prestigious real estate brands, including Christie’s International Real Estate

Chicago, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gavin Swartzman, who recently oversaw one of the largest residential brokerage firms in North America and has been lauded as one of the real estate industry’s most influential leaders, will be joining Christie’s International Real Estate next month as President. Co-CEOs Thad Wong and Mike Golden made the announcement at Christie’s International Real Estate’s annual conference in New York City, May 5-8.

Swartzman will oversee global expansion and strategy for the luxury real estate network, which currently has more than 100 member-firms in over 50 countries and territories. Christie’s International Real Estate has been on a steady growth trajectory, adding nearly four dozen new affiliates around the world since Golden and Wong acquired the network from Christie’s at the end of 2021. In early 2025, Christie’s International Real Estate came under the ownership of Compass (NYSE: COMP), a move expected to further accelerate growth.

For the past 11 years, Swartzman was CEO of Peerage Realty Partners, a Toronto-based holding company that owns and operates brokerage firms in the US and Canada. Its companies include franchise affiliates of Christie’s International Real Estate, Sotheby’s International Realty and other brands. According to the latest T360 Mega 1000 report, Peerage was the 10th largest real estate company in America in 2024. Swartzman is also recognized as one of the industry’s 50 most influential leaders in the 2025 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200) report.

“My initial exposure to the distinctive enterprise of luxury real estate was through my work with long-time Christie’s International Real Estate Affiliate Chestnut Park. This formative experience, early in my industry career, established my passion for this specialized segment of the business and the people who support it. Christie’s International Real Estate has the opportunity to be the preeminent luxury real estate brand in the world, and I’m very much looking forward to collaborating with our affiliates, agents, and management team to realize that vision,” Swartzman said.

“Gavin brings a resume and skillset to Christie’s International Real Estate that is one of one. I can’t name another leader in this industry who has overseen multiple brokerage firms; has walked in the shoes of our affiliates; has experience with some of the most respected brands in luxury real estate; has an extensive background in M&A; and has managed in both public and private companies. Gavin has done it all with a track record for growth and success that is unmatched. It’s a dream scenario for the network,” said Wong.

“As impressive as Gavin’s background is, what stands out even more is how the people who have worked with him talk about his character and his human qualities as a leader. From our first conversations with Gavin, Thad and I knew he was a perfect fit for our culture and our top choice to help take Christie’s International Real Estate where we want to go,” added Golden.

Prior to his tenure at Peerage, Swartzman worked in senior leadership roles in finance, franchise development, mergers and acquisitions, asset management, and management consulting, across a variety of industries.

Swartzman earned a master’s degree in finance and accounting from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada.

