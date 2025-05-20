Mulberry Partners with Reverb to Protect New and Used Instruments

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mulberry, the people-first product protection platform, and Reverb, the largest online marketplace dedicated to music gear, have partnered to offer product protection for music makers on Reverb.

“This is an exciting partnership for Mulberry and Reverb to up the game for product protection in the music industry,” said Mulberry CEO Chinedu Eleanya. “With our AI-powered classification technology, we’ll deliver customized protection plan offers instantly during the shopping experience. In addition, through our easy-to-use customer portal, Reverb customers can file a claim within seconds and our in-house team will respond quickly to ensure they don’t miss a beat.”

Mulberry’s vast catalog of covered products ranges from electronics to furniture to home goods to apparel to musical instruments. Mulberry coverage goes beyond product defects covered by a manufacturer’s warranty, protecting millions of music makers and their instruments against accidental damages.

“At Reverb, it’s not only our job to connect music makers with sellers that can get them the gear they need, but to ensure they can continue to enjoy the instrument for years to come,” said Tiffany Miller, Reverb’s Chief Operating Officer. “With Mulberry, our customers are able to protect new and used instrument purchases which is a big step forward for the industry given music makers’ love for used gear. This will save music makers money in the long run, ensuring their instruments will continue to play beautifully over time.”

Mulberry is a people-first product protection platform that makes claims-filing simple through a personalized dashboard where customers can manage their protection plans, review plan details, and reach a support representative at any time to ask questions or file a claim. Mulberry partners experience upwards of 90% claim approval, and an average order value increase of 10%. Visit getmulberry.com to learn more about offering product protection for your customers.

About Reverb

Reverb is the largest online marketplace dedicated to music gear. Since launching in 2013, Reverb has helped millions of music makers find the perfect piece of gear from its trusted community of music shops, top brands, and other music makers around the world. Built by musicians and gear lovers, Reverb combines one of the largest selections of musical instruments with tools to help music makers find music gear that inspires them and a passionate musical community to connect with. Sales on Reverb help support Reverb Gives program, which provides youth music programs with musical instruments.

About Mulberry

Mulberry is a people-first product protection platform that offers solutions for retail partners and consumers. Mulberry product protection plans can be purchased directly from Mulberry or through qualified retail partners. Mulberry protects customer purchases from accidental damages and losses with a best-in-class solution that offers simple claims-filing and fast resolutions. To learn more about Mulberry, visit https://www.getmulberry.com.

Press contact:

press@getmulberry.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.