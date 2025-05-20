Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán delivered press statements

AZERBAIJAN, May 20 - From Mohammed VI, King of Morocco

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, dear Brother.

It is with great pleasure that I extend to you my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and I wish your...

20 May 2025, 14:50

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.