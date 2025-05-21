Pure Global Appoints Ran Chen as Chief Technology Officer to Advance AI-Driven Medical Device Regulation

Chen brings cross-industry AI expertise to help Pure Global scale agentic AI and reduce regulatory delays for MedTech companies

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pure Global, the regulatory platform helping MedTech companies navigate global market access with AI-powered compliance solutions, has appointed Ran Chen as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately. With over a decade of experience in machine learning and AI product development, Ran will lead Pure Global’s technology strategy as it expands its mission to simplify global market access (GMA) through intelligent automation.

The medical device industry faces increasing regulatory complexity, leading to long delays in registration and market entry. These timelines not only slow patient access to life-saving devices but also carry a heavy financial burden. Pure Global’s AI platform is already helping manufacturers cut through these delays, and Chen’s appointment marks a key milestone in that effort, particularly around agentic AI, systems that automate tasks like translation, classification, and document generation to reduce bottlenecks and speed up submissions.

“With Ran as CTO, we’re accelerating our ability to build and scale the tools our clients need," said DJ Fang, Co-founder and COO of Pure Global. “The impact is already clear as our AI agents are showing strong results across translation, classification, and document building.”

Chen most recently served as Director of Engineering for Machine Learning at Tubi TV, where he was the company’s first ML hire and built its entire machine learning infrastructure. Under his leadership, Tubi developed over 70 real-time models that powered personalized content experiences, helping the platform grow into a top ad-supported video streaming service in the U.S.

As CTO, Chen will lead the development of Pure Global’s agentic AI capabilities and reinforce the underlying data infrastructure. His top priorities include speeding up the development of tools that support classification, translation, document generation, and gap analysis, all core steps in medical device registration. He’ll also work closely with clients to ensure the platform evolves with their needs and scales effectively across markets.

“I’m excited to join Pure Global and apply my machine learning experience to medical device regulation, a space where technology can make a real difference,” said Ran Chen. “My focus is on using agentic AI to reduce delays and simplify global market access. We build every tool with one goal in mind: helping our clients move faster with less friction.”

Chen’s appointment reinforces Pure Global’s focus on becoming a fully AI-driven company. Over the past two years, the company has also built a robust global market access infrastructure, establishing legal entities and partnerships in over 30 strategic markets. This enables Pure Global to combine local regulatory expertise with AI agents, offering a smarter, more efficient way for MedTech companies to scale. With cross-industry experience and a track record of scaling AI in high-growth environments, Chen brings a fresh perspective to one of the sector’s most complex challenges. His leadership marks a key step in Pure Global’s mission to reshape regulatory operations and support faster, more reliable market access worldwide.

About Pure Global

Pure Global is an AI-powered platform that simplifies and accelerates global market access for medical devices. Through intelligent automation, multilingual document processing, and data-driven decision-making, Pure Global empowers MedTech innovators to navigate regulatory complexities with speed and confidence. Trusted by leading medical device manufacturers and backed by top investors, Pure Global is redefining how healthcare innovations reach patients around the world.

