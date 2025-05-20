Register Now For The 2025 Boston Neighborhood Soccer League High School Division

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Boston Scores, is now accepting registrations for the 2025 Boston Neighborhood Soccer League (BNSL) High School Division.

This five week, seven versus seven pickup soccer league offers high school players in grades 9 through 12 a fun and competitive environment to build their skills and connect with peers from across the city. Games will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., beginning July 8 and running through August 14. Sessions are open run, allowing players to join any team, with each team playing two games per week.

Players may register for either the East Boston site at the Boston Scores Field at 1 Westbrook Street or the Roxbury site at Madison Park High School, 75 Malcolm X Blvd. Both locations will follow the same weekly schedule.

Pre-registration is required and is available now at boston.gov/parks-sports.

This free summer program is made possible thanks to our partners at Boston Scores, Soccer Unity Project, and Soccer Without Borders. For more information about BNSL, contact Woodley Auguste at (617) 961-3084 or email woodley.auguste@boston.gov.

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department also hosts Boston Neighborhood Soccer Clinics for younger players ages 7 to 14 at our Summer Sports Centers from July 7 to August 15. Visit boston.gov/parks-sports to register for this free summer drop-off sports and enrichment program.

