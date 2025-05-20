WattEV Honored with Innovation Award for Advanced Electric Trucking

Leader in zero-emission freight recognized by Breathe Southern California for accelerating transportation electrification

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WattEV, the nation’s leading provider of heavy-duty electrification services and charging infrastructure, has been honored with the Innovation Award by Breathe Southern California. The non-profit organization recognized WattEV as a community leader for its forward-thinking approach to accelerating the transition to zero-emission freight transport.

Presented at the Breath of Life Awards ceremony on May 13 at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, the Innovation Award celebrates organizations that align with Breathe Southern California’s mission to promote clean air and healthy lungs. Past recipients include Toyota, BMW Group, Cummins and the Volvo LIGHTS project.

Breathe Southern California works with local experts, community members and policymakers to advocate for the best practices in reclaiming the air everyone breathes, and protecting the lungs of the 200,000 Southern California children with asthma. The organization’s focus is to promote education, support and early diagnosis of respiratory-related conditions, prevent lung disease by addressing major causes such as air pollution, conduct research on lung diseases and advocate for clean technology solutions to air pollution and climate change.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition for our company’s efforts to improve the air quality in the communities we serve,” WattEV President Umar Javed said on receiving the award. “With our network of five charging depots in Southern California, plans for 15 more throughout California, and a growing fleet of zero-emission trucks serving small fleets and owner-operations, we’re committed to building a cleaner, more sustainable freight ecosystem.”

WattEV plans to expand its infrastructure in Southern California by 40 percent this year and launch services in Northern California this summer. Through its proprietary freight optimization platform, expanding fleet of electric Class 8 trucks and strategically located, high-powered charging depots, WattEV is uniquely positioned to meet the stringent demands of premier logistics companies and shippers requiring on-time pickup and delivery of freight at the right price.

To learn more about WattEV, visit www.WattEV.com .

About WattEV

WattEV’s mission is to accelerate the transition of U.S. trucking transport to zero- emissions. Through a combination of business and technology innovations, WattEV creates charging infrastructure and data-driven workflows, providing truckers and fleet operators with the lowest total cost of ownership. WattEV’s goal is to place 12,000 heavy-duty electric trucks on California roads by 2030, exceeding existing forecasts. The company currently operates five truck charging depots in California and has another 15 sites under development. The company plans to have 100 charging stations in operation by 2035.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/acb7b9f0-eae4-442d-8f54-415955456671

Breath of Life Honorees Breath of Life awardees, from left, Richard Katz, President, Los Angeles Board of Water and Power Commissioners - Civic Leader Award; Mayor Sharona R. Nazarian, Beverly Hills - Community Impact Award; Marc Carrel, President & CEO, Breathe Southern California; Cliff Gladstein, Senior Leader, Clean Transportation Solutions at TRC - Breath of Life Award; Umar Javed, Co-founder & President, WattEV - Innovation Award

