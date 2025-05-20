WorkTango Expands AI Suite Across Platform to Empower Leaders and Drive Engagement

SaaS-based employee recognition, rewards, and surveys software integrates AI platform-wide, enabling people leaders to act faster, lead smarter, and build stronger teams

Toronto, CA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorkTango , a leading SaaS-based employee experience technology company, today announced the second installment of Generative AI across its entire platform, introducing new capabilities designed to help organizations better understand their workforce and enable more effective leadership.

With this expansion, Generative AI is now embedded across key areas of the WorkTango Employee Experience Platform, including Surveys & Insights and Recognition & Rewards. The enhanced capabilities deliver timely, actionable insights into employee sentiment, team dynamics, and leadership behaviors, empowering HR to drive strategy with data and enabling people leaders to take focused action to improve employee engagement and performance.

"Leaders today are being asked to do more, often with less visibility into how their teams are really doing," said Nadir Ebrahim, Chief Product & Customer Officer at WorkTango. "Expanding AI across our entire platform suite gives them faster, clearer insights they can use to lead more effectively and support their teams in real-time."

Key WorkTango AI features include:

Comment Summaries and Themes

Powered by advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP), these tools analyze open-ended survey responses to uncover common themes and underlying sentiment. Leaders can quickly grasp what employees are saying and focus efforts where they matter most.

Recognition Quality Scores

This new feature scores the content of Recognition messages based on five key factors, so organizations can promote more thoughtful appreciation that drives participation and boosts employee engagement. Higher-quality Recognition has been shown to drive greater employee participation and boost overall engagement across the platform.

Leadership Score and Archetypes

Leadership Score and Archetypes surface how employees demonstrate core strengths such as strategy, collaboration, and communication. These insights help guide leadership development, support targeted coaching, and ensure alignment with organizational culture and business objectives.

Leadership Nudges

This feature provides personalized, real-time prompts to managers based on feedback and Recognition activity. By encouraging timely follow-up and reinforcing effective behaviors, Leadership Nudges help people leaders stay engaged and responsive in their day-to-day interactions.

Recognition Writing Assistant

This tool helps users craft clearer, more thoughtful Recognition by offering suggested improvements to tone, grammar, and structure at the click of a button. With multilingual support and a focus on inclusive, high-quality messaging, it encourages more meaningful appreciation. Currently in Beta, this feature drives even deeper employee connection and engagement.

"We’re loving the AI so far and are excited to see what’s coming next,” said Paula Yrigoyen, Lead Talent Partner at ACT. “For the first time, our executive team and leaders can more easily access survey results quickly and explore the dashboards on their own. It’s made a big impact already.”

WorkTango AI is designed as a connected experience, translating raw data into actionable insights to help organizations lead with intention and build stronger, more engaged teams.

As expectations for people leaders continue to grow, the enhanced WorkTango platform meets the moment by offering tools that are intuitive, intelligent, and grounded in real employee experience data. Each WorkTango AI feature is built to help organizations support their employees with intention and clarity. This reflects a commitment to continuous innovation and signals a future of even more powerful, people-first solutions.

Trusted by organizations like Rexall, Toronto Zoo, Wajax, and Eventbrite, WorkTango helps companies across all industries elevate the employee experience and build more connected, engaged workplaces. To learn more about WorkTango’s AI-powered Employee Experience Platform, visit www.worktango.com/ai .

WorkTango PR pr@worktango.com

