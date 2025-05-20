PTPN Celebrates 40 Years of Empowering Private Practice Therapists Nationwide

Innovative Network Continues to Support Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists in a Changing Healthcare Landscape

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PTPN, the nation's first specialty network for rehabilitation therapists, and member of the Confluent Health family, is celebrating its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of innovation and unwavering support for physical, occupational and speech therapists in private practice.

"Since 1985, PTPN has been dedicated to empowering therapists to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing healthcare landscape," said Stevyn Voyles, CEO of PTPN. "Our commitment to supporting private practice therapists has remained steadfast, and we are proud to continue this mission, constantly evolving to meet the needs of today's therapists and healthcare systems."

Over the past four decades, PTPN has grown from just over 100 member locations in California to more than 800 practices across 14 states. This expansion reflects the organization's ability to adapt and stay ahead of the curve in the face of healthcare industry challenges.

"PTPN expedites the credentialing process and provides access to insurances that I was told had a closed panel," said Dr. Billy Beaudreau, PT, DPT, MTC, OCS, FAAOMPT, owner of Comprehensive Physical Therapy. "This has brought a significant increase in revenue due to our ability to help patients that otherwise would have sought out other options."

PTPN offers its members invaluable services, including:

Streamlined provider credentialing, securing in-network status with a broad range of health plans.

Exclusive reimbursement increases from payer partners.

Troubleshooting for claims and payment issues, ensuring providers are reimbursed fairly.



"The insurance companies are always one step ahead of all of us in the denial game, but PTPN has been very helpful in navigating the everchanging rules of engagement," said Liz Souza, DPT, CHT, owner of Gary M. Souza PT & Associates.

The network’s commitment to its members goes beyond day-to-day operations. PTPN has consistently provided advocacy for the profession, pushing for improved legislative conditions for therapy providers and ensuring that therapists are well-equipped to meet the demands of an evolving healthcare system.

The strength of PTPN lies in the experience and commitment of its small but dedicated team.

"Our team is at the heart of PTPN’s success," said Voyles. "With an average tenure of 16 years, our staff’s dedication and passion for helping therapists thrive is unmatched. It’s truly the secret sauce behind our continued success."

Looking ahead, PTPN is focused on expanding its impact through innovations such as its partnership with Confluent Health, a nationwide network of musculoskeletal health companies. This collaboration has enhanced PTPN’s ability to leverage new technologies and provide even greater resources to its members.

"We are excited about the future," said Voyles. "We’ll continue to advocate for our members, helping them stay on the cutting edge of technological advancements, like AI, and ensure that they have the tools to excel in an increasingly complex healthcare environment."

“PTPN's 40-year legacy is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in healthcare,” said Dr. Kristi Henderson, DNP, FAAN, CEO of Confluent Health. “We are committed to supporting PTPN's mission and expanding its reach to empower even more therapists and patients across the nation."

About PTPN

PTPN is the premier specialty network for rehabilitation therapists in private practice. Since 1985, it has led the rehabilitation industry with pioneering programs in contracting, quality assurance, and outcomes measurement. With over 800 member locations nationwide, PTPN is committed to supporting physical, occupational and speech therapists by providing the resources, tools and advocacy needed to thrive. PTPN is proud to be a member of the Confluent Health family of musculoskeletal companies. For more information, visit ptpn.com.

About Confluent Health

Confluent Health, a nationwide network of physical and occupational therapy companies, is at the forefront of advancing musculoskeletal solutions that make us all stronger. We deliver better patient outcomes, reduce costs of care, improve workplace wellness, provide best-in-class education services, help prevent injuries and play a crucial role in shaping industry best practices. For more information, visit confluenthealth.com or find us on LinkedIn at @ConfluentHealth.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Greenwell

270-668-7886

cgreenwell@goconfluent.com

