Founder of Pfeifer Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Appointed President of The Aesthetic Society

New York, NY, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfeifer Aesthetic Plastic Surgery proudly announces that its founder, Dr. Tracy M. Pfeifer, has been appointed as the 2025 President of The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (The Aesthetic Society). As a board-certified plastic surgeon with extensive expertise in aesthetic medicine, Dr. Pfeifer is recognized for her commitment to patient safety, education, and surgical excellence, bringing distinguished leadership to the Society’s mission.





Dr. Tracy M. Pfeifer, MD, MS - President of The Aesthetic Society





Dr. Pfeifer’s appointment was formally announced at The Aesthetic Society’s Annual Meeting in Austin, TX, where she outlined her vision to deepen the organization’s commitment to excellence, education, and patient advocacy. As one of the nation’s most respected plastic surgeons specializing in breast surgery, Dr. Pfeifer’s clinical and academic contributions align seamlessly with the Society’s values of scientific advancement, surgical artistry, and ethical practice.

A Distinguished Career of Excellence

With over two decades of surgical experience, Dr. Pfeifer is widely recognized for her meticulous approach and compassionate care. She earned her medical degree with honors and was named the top surgical student in her class. Her postgraduate training includes a five-year General Surgery residency at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center and a Plastic Surgery residency at the Institute of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery at NYU Medical Center, two of the most prestigious institutions in the country.

Dr. Pfeifer’s reputation as a thought leader in breast surgery is well-established. She has been a principal investigator in multiple FDA clinical trials involving shaped silicone breast implants. She also serves on the faculty of the internationally acclaimed Atlanta Breast Symposium and has directed its live surgery component for 19 consecutive years.

Aligning Leadership with Vision

As President, Dr. Pfeifer will lead the Society at a time of accelerating change in aesthetic medicine. Her presidency is expected to strengthen the Society’s ongoing initiatives in evidence-based education, surgical safety, and public awareness.

“The Aesthetic Society is dedicated to fostering excellence through education, research, and innovation,” said Dr. Pfeifer. “I am deeply honored to serve as President and look forward to supporting our members in their efforts to advance patient outcomes, uphold the highest ethical standards, and drive the future of aesthetic surgery.”

Her appointment also underscores the Society’s commitment to diversity in leadership and the importance of mentoring the next generation of aesthetic surgeons. Dr. Pfeifer is a champion for continued surgical education, personally attending over 10 educational symposia annually to remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and techniques.

With a robust agenda that includes expanded digital learning opportunities, stronger advocacy for board-certified aesthetic surgeons, and enhanced patient education campaigns, Dr. Pfeifer’s leadership is poised to make a meaningful impact. Her unique blend of academic rigor, clinical excellence, and passion for mentorship will be instrumental in shaping the next chapter of The Aesthetic Society.

About Pfeifer Aesthetic Plastic Surgery



Dr. Pfeifer practices in both New York City and the Hamptons, where she continues to offer compassionate, patient-centered care. Her board certification and unwavering commitment to surgical excellence have made her a trusted referral source for complex breast revision cases nationwide. For more information about Dr. Tracy M. Pfeifer and her practice, visit www.drpfeifer.com.







