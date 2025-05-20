Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,466 in the last 365 days.

New Book 'Tackling Toxicity - A Skill-Based Guide to Tackling Toxicity' wins award and author Mauricio available

Tackling Toxicity Book Cover Image

Tackling Toxicity Book Cover

Image of International Book Award

International Impact Book Award

Author of Tackling Toxicity

Photo of Author of Tackling Toxicity

Tackling Toxicity - wins International Impact Book Award, getting rave reviews and author available for comment

People freeze when facing toxicity, learn to respond, not react, go from bystander to upstander, so much toxicity out there right now”
— Mauricio Velasquez
HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Tackling Toxicity - A Skill-Based Guide to Addressing Toxicity" new book out timely and relevant to current events.

Tackling Toxicity wins International Impact Book Award.

With so much toxicity in the workplace, on social media and embedded in current events this book is "spot on" and author Mauricio Velasquez has much to say about current events - Mauricio available for comment.

Learn to go from "BYSTANDER TO UPSTANDER."

Stop "freezing" when you are facing toxicity, a bully and learn how to RESPOND and NOT REACT.

Author Mauricio Velasquez is a workplace investigator, trainer, consultant, executive coach, and expert witness, and has been on radio and TV before.

In Mauricio's 30-year-career he has trained consulted, trained and coached in every state but ND, work and life have taken him to more than 70 countries and he has trained more than 1 million participants.

Mauricio has trained from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba to the White House to Italy, Spain, Guam and Japan.

Mauricio Velasquez, author - AVAILABLE FOR COMMENT

Mauricio Velasquez
The Diversity Training Group
+1 703-850-1145
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Other

Tackling Toxicity Book Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Book 'Tackling Toxicity - A Skill-Based Guide to Tackling Toxicity' wins award and author Mauricio available

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Social Media, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more