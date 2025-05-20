Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on SA Agulhas II climate research in Southern Ocean

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) is at the forefront of international climate science through its monitoring missions and research expeditions in the Southern Ocean, as part of the South African National Antarctica Programme (SANAP).

"South Africa is not just taking part in global environmental research, we are leading it, " said Minister Dion George. "Our three annual expeditions—to Marion Island, Gough Island, and Antarctica reflect our firm commitment to finding real climate solutions. "

Aboard world-renowned research vessel, SA Agulhas II, the DFFE’s Oceans and Coasts team and their collaborators are using newly developed underwater drone technology to study how the Southern Ocean absorbs carbon dioxide, currently capturing about 20% of human-made CO2 emissions. These tools are producing vital new data on how the ocean stores carbon, how sea ice forms and melts, and how microscopic marine plants (phytoplankton) respond to changing conditions. One key finding shows that the seawater around Marion Island is becoming more acidic as it absorbs more carbon from the atmosphere. This is an alarming sign for marine biodiversity globally. "Our research is not just academic – it’s providing knowledge that countries around the world can use to protect our shared environment," Minister George emphasised.

At the Prince Edward Islands, one of the world’s last near-pristine ecosystems and South Africa’s largest marine protected area, satellite images and AI analytics have revealed previously undetected patterns in ocean temperature and phytoplankton distribution. Instruments placed between the islands show that warmer waters from the north are now reaching the area more frequently, disrupting the cold-water system that local species rely on.

"This data signals the need for close monitoring, as shifts in ocean temperature will affect the region’s delicate biodiversity,” Minister George noted. “Thanks to the SA Agulhas II we are unlocking insights that will shape marine protection for years to come. "

Despite extreme conditions, these Southern Ocean expeditions are filling crucial gaps in what we know about climate change. "We are proud to deliver science that protects our planet’s ecosystems and affirms South Africa’s role as a global leader in environmental stewardship," said Minister George.

