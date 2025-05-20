Creatd, Inc. to Acquire Strategic Stakes in PCG Advisory Inc., and Related Affiliates in $2.3 Million All-Stock Transaction

Creatd to acquire 25% of PCG Advisory and two closely aligned companies, as well as a 20% stake in a related technology start-up in a $2.3M all-stock deal, expanding its investor advocacy and communications platform by integrating PCG’s products to its peer community.

Acquisition adds $2.3 million in net equity to Creatd’s balance sheet, and builds on Creatd’s strategy of buying synergistic, scalable assets, where operationally Creatd can help expand technology applications.

Advances Creatd’s partner CEOBLOC, and its mission to level the playing field for retail investors and small-cap companies.



NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD) has executed a binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire 25% of PCG Advisory, Inc., 25% of its two related companies, PRISM Media Holdings and PRISM MediaWire, and 20% of an affiliated technology start-up AIRHub, (collectively, the “PCG Companies”), in a collective $2.3 million all-stock transaction. PCG Companies is a leading investor relations and strategic communications firm, utilizing advancements in technology and digital marketing services to enhance its offerings.

Founded by Wall Street veteran Jeff Ramson, PCG Companies have built a reputation for helping microcap and small-cap companies navigate the complex landscape of investor relations, social media, regulatory compliance, and corporate positioning. With a stable, long-standing client base, PCG has consistently generated revenue and expanded its network, resulting in an EBITDA-positive business model. Creatd expects to enhance PCG’s offerings and drive further growth across its client portfolio.

Strategic Rationale

The purchase supports Creatd’s broader strategy of utilizing technology to unify data, governance, and investor engagement into a single platform for public companies. PCG’s integration fits naturally with CEOBLOC , an affiliate of Creatd and a media and community platform for vetted microcap companies that drives awareness and distinguishes quality stakeholders in the space.

“With the purchase of a 25% interest in PCG Advisory & its two related companies, as well as a 20% stake a related technology start-up, we continue to execute on our vision of providing best-in-class investor engagement tools and services that empower small-cap companies and their investors,” said Jeremy Frommer, Chairman & CEO of Creatd. “PCG’s deep expertise in investor relations and social media, combined with Creatd’s AI-powered capabilities, creates an ecosystem that bridges the gap between companies, particularly in the microcap space, and retail investor awareness.”

“I’ve known Creatd’s CEO, Jeremy, and his team for nearly a decade, and have long respected their relentless drive and vision,” said Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory. “Partnering with Creatd presents an incredible opportunity to enhance the value we provide to our clients and expand our reach. Creatd’s AI-driven, tech-first approach to investor engagement, combined with PCG’s capital markets expertise and digital marketing focus, aims to redefine how companies connect with investors in a digital-first world.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company that focuses on investments and operations across technology, media, advertising, and consumer sectors. By leveraging its expertise in structured finance and acquisitions, Creatd identifies and nurtures opportunities within small-cap companies, driving growth and innovation across its diverse portfolio. For more information, visit https://www.creatd.com/

About PCG Advisory, Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations and strategic communications firm focused on providing high-impact services to innovative and emerging companies worldwide. The firm specializes in investor relations, capital markets strategy, digital media, and corporate communications, with deep expertise across life sciences, technology, and other emerging growth sectors.

With a proven track record of helping clients effectively engage with the investment community, PCG Advisory, along with its related companies PRISM Media Holdings and PRISM MediaWire delivers tailored solutions designed to enhance visibility, build credibility, and support long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.pcgadvisory.com .

