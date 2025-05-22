Key Trend Revolutionizing The Gambling Market In 2025: The Rising Popularity Of Branded Slots In The Industry

Revolutionizing The Gambling Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025

The global gambling market has experienced a considerable growth in recent years and is expected to continue this trend over the next period. It will grow from $572.55 billion in 2024 to $618.69 billion in 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. The notable growth during the historic period can be primarily attributed to emerging markets growth, a significant uptick in the number of female gamblers, and increased betting on e-sports.

What is the projected growth rate and market size of the global gambling market?

The market projections suggest that the global gambling market will further propel and is anticipated to reach $754.78 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 5.1%. Key contributing growth factors in the forecast period can be traced back to the legalization of gambling, instances of rapid urbanization, increasing use of social media, and rising population. Major trends expected to dominate the forecast period include heavy investments in gambling games utilizing AR and VR technology, adoption of advanced technologies to introduce live casinos, increased focus on sports betting, focus on offering mobile gambling services, online casino facilities, adoption of cryptocurrencies to bring about transparency in transactions, investment in branded slot games, and gambling services through smart watch applications, providing offshore betting services, offering keno games.

What factors are expected to drive the growth of the gambling market?

One of the potent growth drivers of the gambling market is the surge in live casinos. A live casino, a type of online platform, offers real-time, interactive gaming powered by specialized software which enables players to interact with the dealer and their fellow players at the table. This real-time interaction through chat or video is instrumental in offering players a more authentic and social gambling experience.

Who are the key industry players in the global gambling market?

Major companies operating in the gambling market include China Welfare Lottery, Flutter Entertainment plc, Caesars Entertainment Corporation, MGM Resorts International, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Bet365 Group Ltd, Las Vegas Sands Corporation, Wynn Resorts Ltd., Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, Melco International Development Ltd., Marina Bay Sands Casino, Inspire Integrated Resort, Aquis Great Barrier Reef Casino, Sky City Auckland Casino, Deltin Daman Casino, SJM Grand Lisboa, City Of Dreams, Venetian Macao, Kangwon Land Casino, Holland America Cruise Line Volendam, Resorts World Sentosa, Spielbank Do-Hohensyburg, Casino Gran Madrid Torrelodones, Casino de la Vallee- St. Vincent, Zeal Network SE, Betway, Novibet, Merkur Casinos, CasinoLuck.

What are the emerging trends in the global gambling market?

A key emerging trend in the market is that several major companies in the gambling market are focusing on developing innovative developments, such as sports betting experience platforms, to maintain a competitive edge in the market. A sports betting experience platform refers to a software solution that provides sportsbooks with necessary tools and features to create an engaging and profitable experience for their customers.

How is the global gambling market segmented?

The gambling market can be segmented by type into Casino, Lotteries, Sports betting, and Others. By Channel, the market is split into Offline, Online, and Virtual Reality. The market is further segmented by End User into Gambling Enthusiasts, Social Exuberant, and Others. Additionally, Casinos are sub-segmented into Land-Based Casinos, Online Casinos, Table Games, Slot Machines, and Electronic Gaming Machines. Likewise, Lotteries are categorized into National and State Lotteries, Instant Win Games, Scratch-Off Tickets, and Online Lottery Services. Sports Betting includes Fixed-Odds Betting, Live In-Game Betting, Spread Betting, and Pool Betting. Other types of gambling include Bingo, Fantasy Sports, E-sports Betting, and Skill-Based Gaming.

Which regions are leading in the global gambling market?

From a geographical standpoint, Asia-Pacific recorded the highest gambling market share in 2024. Moving forward, Eastern Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

