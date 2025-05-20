Phoenix Energy Announces Notice of Effectiveness of Registration Statement on Form S-1

Irvine, California, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Energy One, LLC (“Phoenix Energy” or the “Company”), an energy company specializing in oil production, mineral rights acquisitions, and non-operating working interests, recently announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has declared the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-282862) effective.

The registration statement, including the related prospectus, relates to the issuance of up to an aggregate principal amount of $750 million of debt securities that the Company intends to offer on a continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. As further described in the prospectus, the Company is offering notes with maturities of three, five, seven, or eleven years and with interest rates of 9%, 10%, 11%, or 12% per annum, respectively. The interest is payable either in cash or by adding such interest to the then-outstanding principal amount of the notes.

As a result of the effectiveness of the registration statement, the Company became subject to the reporting obligations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, requiring it to, among other things, file Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K with the SEC.

The notes are offered through Dalmore Group, LLC (“Dalmore”), a member of FINRA/ SIPC. Dalmore and Phoenix Energy are not affiliated.

The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus. Before investing, any investor should read the prospectus and the other documents Phoenix Energy has filed with the SEC, which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, a copy of the applicable offering documents may be obtained directly from Phoenix Energy or Dalmore. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale of any security, in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Any offers, solicitations, or offers to buy, or any sales of, these securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Phoenix Energy

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Phoenix Energy is an innovative energy company specializing in oil production, mineral rights royalty acquisition, and non-operating working interests. Phoenix Energy’s drilling operations are focused on the Williston Basin (North Dakota and Montana), as well as the Powder River and DJ Basins (Wyoming). Its royalty and working interest acquisitions target mineral, leasehold, overriding, and perpetual royalty interests across major U.S. basins, prioritizing asset quality over location.

CONTACTS:

Company: Phoenix Energy One, LLC

Email: InvestorRelations@phoenixenergy.com

Address: 18575 Jamboree Road, Suite 830, Irvine, CA 92612

Phone: 949-416-5037

Company: Dalmore Group

Email phoenix@dalmoregroup.com

Address: 530 7th Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018

Phone: 332-239-2407

Attachment

Mark Kaley Phoenix Energy 407-394-5881 mark.kaley@otterpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.